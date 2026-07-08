Marc Marquez closes in on Giacomo Agostini's all-time German GP record at Sachsenring

Marc Marquez has won the German Grand Prix at Sachsenring 12 times in his career. In 2026, he can equal Giacomo Agostini's record of 13 victories in the event - achieved across two different circuits - while also matching another landmark set by the Italian legend.

The final round before the summer break is shaping up as a pivotal weekend for factory Ducati rider Marquez.

After returning from injury at Mugello, the reigning MotoGP world champion claimed spectacular victories at Balaton Park and Brno to thrust himself back into title contention, capitalising on Aprilia's costly mistakes. He then approached Assen with caution, describing it as "one of the last races to suffer through".

Marquez had good reason to adopt that mindset. Historically, the Dutch TT has always been one of his most difficult circuits, even when fully fit. Still recovering from injury and facing a layout dominated by right-hand corners, the odds were hardly in his favour.

His crash during Friday practice only heightened the risk of aggravating his injury, much like what nearly happened to his brother Alex Marquez and what ultimately befell Fermin Aldeguer after encounters with Assen's unforgiving gravel trap edges.

The seven-time MotoGP champion ultimately finished seventh in the Dutch GP and this weekend could mark a major turning point for Marc, as the championship heads to one of his happiest hunting grounds: Sachsenring.

Marquez has already said his goal was simply to get through Assen before beginning his real push at Sachsenring, where he expected to be in much better shape. The aim is to head into the summer break with momentum before the second half of the season decides the championship - a warning to his rivals that could become reality this weekend.

No rider on the current grid has enjoyed more success at the Saxony circuit than Marquez. The track's 10 left-hand corners out of a total of 13 have historically played to his strengths, particularly given the lingering issues with his right arm, and have helped him build one of the most remarkable records in motorcycle grand prix racing.

The nine-time world champion has won at Sachsenring 12 times: once in the 125cc class in 2010, twice in Moto2 in 2011 and 2012, and nine times in MotoGP. Those premier-class victories came consecutively from 2013 to 2019, followed by another in 2021 after the 2020 race was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and again in 2025 during his first season with Ducati's factory team.

The circuit has also delivered painful memories. In 2023, during his final visit with Honda, Marquez crashed five times over the course of the weekend and ultimately withdrew before Sunday's grand prix.

Giacomo Agostini, MV Agusta, at Nordschleife in 1972. Photo by: Uncredited

Agostini's German GP record within reach

Victory this weekend would allow Marquez to equal one of the longest-standing records in grand prix racing: the most wins in the German Grand Prix across all editions of the event since it joined the world championship calendar in 1952.

While Sachsenring has hosted the race since 1998, earlier editions took place at several other venues. The rider with the most German Grand Prix victories remains Giacomo Agostini, who won the event 13 times.

The Italian claimed eight premier-class victories in the 500cc category - four at Hockenheim (1967, 1969, 1971 and 1975) and another four at the fearsome Nordschleife (1968, 1970, 1972 and 1976).

He added another five wins in the 350cc class, three at the Nordschleife (1965, 1968 and 1970) and two at Hockenheim (1969 and 1971), during an era when riders regularly competed in multiple classes on the same weekend.

Another Agostini milestone also on the line

A victory at Sachsenring would not only allow Marquez to match Agostini's German GP tally - albeit all at a single circuit rather than two - but also equal another remarkable record held by the 15-time world champion.

Agostini still holds the record for the most premier-class victories at a single circuit, having won 10 times in the 500cc class at Finland's Imatra street circuit between 1965 and 1973 consecutively, before adding another victory in 1975.

Marquez can match that mark this weekend.

Rider Premier class wins at same circuit Circuit Giacomo Agostini 10 victories Imatra (1965-1973, 1975) Marc Marquez 9 victories Sachsenring (2013-2019, 2021, 2025) Valentino Rossi 8 victories Assen (2002, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2013, 2015, 2017) Giacomo Agostini 8 victories Spa-Francorchamps (1966-1973) Marc Marquez 7 victorias Circuito de las Américas (2013-2018, 2021) Marc Marquez 7 victories MotorLand Aragón (2013, 2016-2019, 2024, 2025) Valentino Rossi 7 victories Montmeló (2001, 2002, 2004-2006, 2009, 2016) Valentino Rossi 7 victories Jerez (2001-2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2016) Valentino Rossi 7 victories Mugello (2002-2008)

Across all classes, Agostini also tops the all-time list for victories at a single circuit, with 16 wins at Imatra. He is followed by Angel Nieto, who won 15 times at Assen - nine in the 125cc class and six in the 50cc category.

Agostini also claimed 14 victories at Assen, meaning that if Marquez reaches 13 wins at Sachsenring this weekend, he will move within striking distance of joining the all-time top three.