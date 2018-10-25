Marquez aware current MotoGP form can't last

The Honda rider secured his fifth title in grand prix racing’s top tier a week ago in Japan with three races to spare, having amassed an unassailable points advantage over closest rival Andrea Dovizioso.

It means that 2015 remains the one and only season in which Marquez has failed to become champion since he graduated to MotoGP in 2013.

But despite his current run of success, the Spaniard warned ahead of this weekend’s Phillip Island race that it is only a matter of time before he encounters more “bad moments”.

He said that his difficult 2015 campaign, which followed on from an utterly dominant 2014 season, remains in the back of his mind and helps keep him focused.

Marquez said: “Whoever places a limit [on themselves] isn’t approaching life correctly. It’s better not to think about limits.

“I don’t think about the future or the past; I focus on the present. Next year I will have pressure to win and the desire to win.

“Not letting your guard down is easy – you only have to think about 2015, when we’d just won 13 races in the previous year and we started the year understanding nothing.

“I get the impression that people think winning is easy, but it never is. Bad moments will come, that’s for sure, anyone who has been a sportsperson knows it.

“What’s not clear is whether these will come next year, in three years or five years.”

Marquez said before winning the title in Japan that he is aiming to help Honda secure the ‘triple crown’ of riders’, teams’ and manufacturers’ titles this year.

But in Australia he added that Honda will also be using the final three rounds of the season to try out new ideas that could aid its 2019 title bid.

“These [final] races can be used to try concepts for next year’s bikes, and that’s the plan,” Marquez said.

“We want to understand why we always stress the front and why almost always we have to use the hardest available tyre at the front.”

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont