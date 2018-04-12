Marquez "wouldn't do anything different" in Argentina fightback

Marc Marquez insists he "would not do anything different" were he to repeat last weekend's Argentina MotoGP race in which he collided with Valentino Rossi.

The reigning champion was the centre of controversy in Termas de Rio Hondo, where he was penalised for clashing with both Rossi and Aleix Espargaro and causing the former to crash.

It came after Marquez was handed a ride-through penalty for illegally starting on the grid after having stalled his bike, which demoted him from the lead to outside the points in the early laps.

However, speaking in a press conference in Sao Paulo organised by sponsor Estrella Galicia, the Spaniard insisted he had no regrets about what happened, because he felt he had to push to the maximum to recover after serving his ride-through.

Asked if he would do anything different if he were to repeat the race, Marquez replied: "No, because in that moment I felt like that. I had to do a comeback, giving my 100 percent.

"I would not do anything different.

"At the start, my bike stopped, but it was not my fault. Everything started from there. And about the incidents, it happened to a lot of riders.

"It happened to [Johann] Zarco and [Dani] Pedrosa at that same corner. Dani was injured after. There we didn’t have any punishment.

"The important thing for any rider is [to] learn and know when you do something wrong. I did that, but I was penalised for what happened.

"We are riders, and these things happen. My brother [Moto2 rider Alex], for example, on Sunday was forced out of the track. This is racing and these things happen.

"Every rider has had problems during his career. Every rider has had to apologise."

Marquez's 30-second penalty meant he finished outside the points in Argentina and now trails championship leader and Termas de Rio Hondo winner Cal Crutchlow by 18 points.

