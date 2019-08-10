MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
German GP
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Top List

Gallery: All of Marc Marquez's 59 pole positions

shares
comments
Gallery: All of Marc Marquez's 59 pole positions
By:
Aug 10, 2019, 3:05 PM

Honda's Marc Marquez eclipsed Mick Doohan's long-standing record of most premier class pole positions in Saturday's Austrian Grand Prix qualifying. Here are images from all of Marquez's 59 MotoGP poles.

Slider
List

#1 Americas GP 2013

#1 Americas GP 2013
1/59

Photo by: Aspar Team

Race result: victory

#2 French GP 2013

#2 French GP 2013
2/59

Photo by: Repsol Media

Race result: third

#3 German GP 2013

#3 German GP 2013
3/59

Photo by: Bridgestone Corporation

Race result: victory

#4 Indianapolis GP 2013

#4 Indianapolis GP 2013
4/59

Photo by: Repsol Media

Race result: victory

#5 British GP 2013

#5 British GP 2013
5/59

Photo by: Repsol Media

Race result: second

#6 San Marino GP 2013

#6 San Marino GP 2013
6/59

Photo by: Bridgestone Corporation

Race result: second

#7 Aragon GP 2013

#7 Aragon GP 2013
7/59

Photo by: Repsol Media

Race result: victory

#8 Malaysian GP 2013

#8 Malaysian GP 2013
8/59

Photo by: Repsol Media

Race result: second

#9 Valencia GP 2013

#9 Valencia GP 2013
9/59

Photo by: Repsol Media

Race result : third

#10 Qatar GP 2014

#10 Qatar GP 2014
10/59

Photo by: Repsol Media

Race result: victory

#11 Americas GP 2014

#11 Americas GP 2014
11/59

Photo by: Repsol Media

Race result : victory

#12 Argentine GP 2014

#12 Argentine GP 2014
12/59

Photo by: Repsol Media

Race result : victory

#13 Spanish GP 2014

#13 Spanish GP 2014
13/59

Photo by: Repsol Media

Race result : victory

#14 French GP 2014

#14 French GP 2014
14/59

Photo by: Repsol Media

Race result : victory

#15 Italian GP 2014

#15 Italian GP 2014
15/59

Photo by: Bridgestone Corporation

Race result : victory

#16 German GP 2014

#16 German GP 2014
16/59

Photo by: Repsol Media

Race result : victory

#17 Indianapolis GP 2014

#17 Indianapolis GP 2014
17/59

Photo by: Repsol Media

Race result : victory

#18 Czech GP 2014

#18 Czech GP 2014
18/59

Photo by: Red Bull GmbH and GEPA pictures GmbH

Race result : fourth

#19 British GP 2014

#19 British GP 2014
19/59

Photo by: Repsol Media

Race result : victory

#20 Aragon GP 2014

#20 Aragon GP 2014
20/59

Photo by: Repsol Media

Race result : 13th

#21 Australian GP 2014

#21 Australian GP 2014
21/59

Photo by: Repsol Media

Race result : DNF

#22 Malaysian GP 2014

#22 Malaysian GP 2014
22/59

Photo by: Repsol Media

Race result : victory

#23 Americas GP 2015

#23 Americas GP 2015
23/59

Photo by: Repsol Media

Race result : victory

#24 Argentine GP 2015

#24 Argentine GP 2015
24/59

Photo by: Repsol Media

Race result : DNF

#25 French GP 2015

#25 French GP 2015
25/59

Photo by: Repsol Media

Race result : fourth

#26 German GP 2015

#26 German GP 2015
26/59

Photo by: Repsol Media

Race result : victory

#27 Indianapolis GP 2015

#27 Indianapolis GP 2015
27/59

Photo by: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Race result : victory

#28 British GP 2015

#28 British GP 2015
28/59

Photo by: Repsol Media

Race result : DNF

#29 Aragon GP 2015

#29 Aragon GP 2015
29/59

Photo by: Red Bull GmbH and GEPA pictures GmbH

Race result : DNF

#30 Australian GP 2015

#30 Australian GP 2015
30/59

Photo by: Repsol Media

Race result : victory

#31 Argentine GP 2016

#31 Argentine GP 2016
31/59

Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP

Race result : victory

#32 Americas GP

#32 Americas GP
32/59

Photo by: Repsol Media

Race result : victory

#33 Catalunya GP 2016

#33 Catalunya GP 2016
33/59

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Race result : second

#34 German GP 2016

#34 German GP 2016
34/59

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Race result : victory

#35 Czech GP 2016

#35 Czech GP 2016
35/59

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Race result : third

#36 Aragon GP 2016

#36 Aragon GP 2016
36/59

Photo by: Repsol Media

Race result : victory

#37 Australian GP 2016

#37 Australian GP 2016
37/59

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Race result: DNF

#38 Argentine GP 2017

#38 Argentine GP 2017
38/59

Photo by: Repsol Media

Race result: DNF

#39 Americas GP 2017

#39 Americas GP 2017
39/59

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Race result : victory

#40 German GP 2017

#40 German GP 2017
40/59

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Race result: victory

#41 Czech GP 2017

#41 Czech GP 2017
41/59

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Race result: victory

#42 Austrian GP 2017

#42 Austrian GP 2017
42/59

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Race result: second

#43 British GP 2017

#43 British GP 2017
43/59

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Race result: DNF

#44 Australian GP 2017

#44 Australian GP 2017
44/59

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Race result: victory

#45 Valencia GP 2017

#45 Valencia GP 2017
45/59

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Race result: third

#46 Americas GP 2018

#46 Americas GP 2018
46/59

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Race result: victory

#47 Dutch TT 2018

#47 Dutch TT 2018
47/59

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Race result: victory

#48 German GP 2018

#48 German GP 2018
48/59

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Race result: victory

#49 Austrian GP 2018

#49 Austrian GP 2018
49/59

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Race result: second

#50 Thailand GP 2018

#50 Thailand GP 2018
50/59

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Race result: victory

#51 Australian GP 2018

#51 Australian GP 2018
51/59

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Race result: DNF

#52 Malaysian GP 2018

#52 Malaysian GP 2018
52/59

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Race result: victory

#53 Argentine GP 2019

#53 Argentine GP 2019
53/59

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Race result: victory

#54 Americas GP 2019

#54 Americas GP 2019
54/59

Photo by: Michelin

Race result: DNF

#55 French GP 2019

#55 French GP 2019
55/59

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Race result: victory

#56 Italian GP 2019

#56 Italian GP 2019
56/59

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Race result: second

#57 German GP 2018

#57 German GP 2018
57/59

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Race result: victory

#58 Czech GP 2019

#58 Czech GP 2019
58/59

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Race result: victory

#59 Austrian GP 2019

#59 Austrian GP 2019
59/59

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Marquez surpasses Doohan with 59th pole

Previous article

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Marquez surpasses Doohan with 59th pole

Next article

"Houdini" Marquez gaining time everywhere, says Crutchlow

"Houdini" Marquez gaining time everywhere, says Crutchlow
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Léna Buffa

Race hub

British GP

British GP

23 Aug - 25 Aug
FP1 Starts in
1 day
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 23 Aug
04:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 23 Aug
09:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 24 Aug
04:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 24 Aug
08:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 24 Aug
09:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 24 Aug
09:35
14:35
WU Sun 25 Aug
04:30
09:30
Race Sun 25 Aug
08:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

3
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained 07:19
MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi 07:41
MotoGP

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider rumours 10:12
MotoGP

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider rumours

Latest news

Zarco pinpoints cause of him trailing Oliveira
MGP

Zarco pinpoints cause of him trailing Oliveira

Honda confirms Lorenzo return at Silverstone
MGP

Honda confirms Lorenzo return at Silverstone

Test riders sample "very different" KymiRing track
MGP

Test riders sample "very different" KymiRing track

Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race
MGP

Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race

Ducati will take "quite a long time" to fix turning
MGP

Ducati will take "quite a long time" to fix turning

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
23 Aug
Tickets
13 Sep
Tickets
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.