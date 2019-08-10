Gallery: All of Marc Marquez's 59 pole positions

Honda's Marc Marquez eclipsed Mick Doohan's long-standing record of most premier class pole positions in Saturday's Austrian Grand Prix qualifying. Here are images from all of Marquez's 59 MotoGP poles.
#1 Americas GP 2013
Photo by: Aspar Team
Race result: victory
#2 French GP 2013
Photo by: Repsol Media
Race result: third
#3 German GP 2013
Photo by: Bridgestone Corporation
Race result: victory
#4 Indianapolis GP 2013
Photo by: Repsol Media
Race result: victory
#5 British GP 2013
Photo by: Repsol Media
Race result: second
#6 San Marino GP 2013
Photo by: Bridgestone Corporation
Race result: second
#7 Aragon GP 2013
Photo by: Repsol Media
Race result: victory
#8 Malaysian GP 2013
Photo by: Repsol Media
Race result: second
#9 Valencia GP 2013
Photo by: Repsol Media
Race result : third
#10 Qatar GP 2014
Photo by: Repsol Media
Race result: victory
#11 Americas GP 2014
Photo by: Repsol Media
Race result : victory
#12 Argentine GP 2014
Photo by: Repsol Media
Race result : victory
#13 Spanish GP 2014
Photo by: Repsol Media
Race result : victory
#14 French GP 2014
Photo by: Repsol Media
Race result : victory
#15 Italian GP 2014
Photo by: Bridgestone Corporation
Race result : victory
#16 German GP 2014
Photo by: Repsol Media
Race result : victory
#17 Indianapolis GP 2014
Photo by: Repsol Media
Race result : victory
#18 Czech GP 2014
Photo by: Red Bull GmbH and GEPA pictures GmbH
Race result : fourth
#19 British GP 2014
Photo by: Repsol Media
Race result : victory
#20 Aragon GP 2014
Photo by: Repsol Media
Race result : 13th
#21 Australian GP 2014
Photo by: Repsol Media
Race result : DNF
#22 Malaysian GP 2014
Photo by: Repsol Media
Race result : victory
#23 Americas GP 2015
Photo by: Repsol Media
Race result : victory
#24 Argentine GP 2015
Photo by: Repsol Media
Race result : DNF
#25 French GP 2015
Photo by: Repsol Media
Race result : fourth
#26 German GP 2015
Photo by: Repsol Media
Race result : victory
#27 Indianapolis GP 2015
Photo by: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Race result : victory
#28 British GP 2015
Photo by: Repsol Media
Race result : DNF
#29 Aragon GP 2015
Photo by: Red Bull GmbH and GEPA pictures GmbH
Race result : DNF
#30 Australian GP 2015
Photo by: Repsol Media
Race result : victory
#31 Argentine GP 2016
Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP
Race result : victory
#32 Americas GP
Photo by: Repsol Media
Race result : victory
#33 Catalunya GP 2016
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Race result : second
#34 German GP 2016
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Race result : victory
#35 Czech GP 2016
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Race result : third
#36 Aragon GP 2016
Photo by: Repsol Media
Race result : victory
#37 Australian GP 2016
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Race result: DNF
#38 Argentine GP 2017
Photo by: Repsol Media
Race result: DNF
#39 Americas GP 2017
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Race result : victory
#40 German GP 2017
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Race result: victory
#41 Czech GP 2017
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Race result: victory
#42 Austrian GP 2017
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Race result: second
#43 British GP 2017
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Race result: DNF
#44 Australian GP 2017
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Race result: victory
#45 Valencia GP 2017
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Race result: third
#46 Americas GP 2018
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Race result: victory
#47 Dutch TT 2018
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Race result: victory
#48 German GP 2018
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Race result: victory
#49 Austrian GP 2018
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Race result: second
#50 Thailand GP 2018
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Race result: victory
#51 Australian GP 2018
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Race result: DNF
#52 Malaysian GP 2018
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Race result: victory
#53 Argentine GP 2019
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Race result: victory
#54 Americas GP 2019
Photo by: Michelin
Race result: DNF
#55 French GP 2019
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Race result: victory
#56 Italian GP 2019
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Race result: second
#57 German GP 2018
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Race result: victory
#58 Czech GP 2019
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Race result: victory
#59 Austrian GP 2019
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
