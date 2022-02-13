Tickets Subscribe
Fernandez's Mandalika MotoGP test ended early by vision problems
MotoGP / Mandalika February Testing Testing report

Mandalika MotoGP test: Honda fastest, Mir absent with illness

Honda’s Pol Espargaro ended MotoGP pre-season testing in 2022 fastest of all after topping a final day at the Mandalika test missed by Suzuki’s Joan Mir due to illness. 

Mandalika MotoGP test: Honda fastest, Mir absent with illness
Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

Having ended Friday’s session fastest on the new Honda, Espargaro shot to the top of the timesheets in the opening hour of Sunday’s final running in Indonesia with a 1m31.060s.  

As much of the grid focused on race running, Espargaro’s lap would stand for the remaining seven hours of the test and ensure Honda begins its 2022 fightback in the strongest fashion.  

For 2020 world champion Mir, his preparations ahead of next month’s Qatar Grand Prix were heavily interrupted this weekend.  

Losing several team members to positive COVID-19 tests, Mir was forced to sit out the last day of running in Indonesia after developing food poisoning this morning.  

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tech 3 KTM rookie Raul Fernandez’s running was also limited on Sunday after a concussion suffered in a crash on Saturday left him with vision problems, which contributed to him crashing seven laps into the session this morning.  

And after two crashes on Sunday on top of a fast one on Saturday, Pramac’s Jorge Martin also only completed 17 laps on the final day of testing this pre-season.  

Trailing Espargaro on the timesheets by 0.014 seconds on the final day and on the combined order was reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo.  

Disappointed at a lack of progress made with the 2022 Yamaha, Quartararo said on Saturday his focus was on trying to improve his time attack form having felt like he was missing something in this area compared to last season.  

Completing the top three on Sunday’s timesheet was Aprilila’s Aleix Espargaro, 0.325s down on his brother Pol, while the second factory Yamaha of Franco Morbidelli leaped up to fourth late on with a 1m31.416s.  

Francesco Bagnaia rounded out the top five as top Ducati runner on Sunday – though top Ducati honours on the combined order went to VR46’s Luca Marini, whose Saturday's time of 1m31.289s keeps him third overall – having focused on a long run on medium rubber.  

Alex Rins was sixth on the sole Suzuki present on track on Sunday with a 1m31.477s, while Maverick Vinales was seventh on the second of the Aprilia’s ahead of Pramac’s Johann Zarco, KTM’s Brad Binder and the LCR Honda of Alex Marquez.  

Marc Marquez was a low-key 14th on Sunday, 0.733s off the pace ahead of Ducati’s Jack Miller and RNF Racing’s Andrea Dovizioso.  

VR46 Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi was the fastest of the rookies in 17th, 0.841s off the pace, with Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantonio the next-fastest debutant in 18th.  

Day 3 results:

Pos. Rider Team Time Gap
1 Pol Espargaro Honda Team 1:31.060  
2 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha MotoGP 1:31.074 0.014
3 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Racing 1:31.385 0.325
4 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha MotoGP 1:31.416 0.356
5 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati Team 1:31.436 0.376
6 Alex Rins Team SUZUKI 1:31.477 0.417
7 Maverick Viñales Aprilia Racing 1:31.478 0.418
8 Johann Zarco Pramac Racing 1:31.488 0.428
9 Brad Binder KTM Factory Racing 1:31.574 0.514
10 Alex Marquez LCR Honda 1:31.603 0.543
11 Miguel Oliveira KTM Factory Racing 1:31.620 0.56
12 Luca Marini VR46 Racing Team 1:31.665 0.605
13 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda 1:31.687 0.627
14 Marc Marquez Honda Team 1:31.793 0.733
15 Jack Miller Ducati Team 1:31.870 0.81
16 Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha RNF Team 1:31.890 0.83
17 Marco Bezzecchi VR46 Racing Team 1:31.901 0.841
18 Fabio Di Giannantonio Gresini Racing MotoGP 1:31.915 0.855
19 Enea Bastianini Gresini Racing MotoGP 1:32.010 0.95
20 Jorge Martin Pramac Racing 1:32.544 1.484
21 Remy Gardner Tech3 KTM 1:32.860 1.8
22 Darryn Binder Yamaha RNF 1:33.049 1.989
23 Raul Fernandez Tech3 KTM 1:34.896 3.836
- Joan Mir Team SUZUKI  - -
Yamaha's testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Prime

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Pre-season testing for the 2022 MotoGP world championship gets underway this weekend in Malaysia. As development rules are opened up again, following a freeze during the height of the COVID pandemic, it promises to be one of the most exciting pre-season phases for some time

MotoGP
Feb 4, 2022

MotoGP
Feb 4, 2022
Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce Prime

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce

As Fabio Quartararo's and Joan Mir's contracts with Yamaha and Suzuki respectively expire, the market situation and the drop in salaries in MotoGP severely limit the strength of the last two world champions when it comes to negotiating their futures. That means renewing their current deals is likely the best option for both

MotoGP
Jan 31, 2022

MotoGP
Jan 31, 2022
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022 Prime

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Rider salaries in MotoGP have dropped significantly in the last four years, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. But it has also changed due to a change in contractual models followed by manufacturers. German Garcia Casanova investigates.

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2022

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2022
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve Prime

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Pol Espargaro's switch to Honda for 2021 was one of MotoGP's biggest rider market shocks. But a difficult bike coupled with various external factors led to a difficult first campaign. As a critical 2022 campaign for both Espargaro and Honda looms, his 2021 experience hasn't dented his long-held resolve

MotoGP
Jan 17, 2022

MotoGP
Jan 17, 2022
Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP Prime

Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP

Iker Lecuona's absence from the 2022 MotoGP grid after losing his KTM ride will likely pass most onlookers by. But after just 30 race starts in a MotoGP move he was sucked into by circumstance, the World Superbike-bound 21-year-old's story should act as a warning to KTM - and MotoGP as a whole - in regards to its future stars

MotoGP
Jan 4, 2022

MotoGP
Jan 4, 2022
How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022 Prime

How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022

That Ducati will compete with eight prototypes in MotoGP this year is nothing new, having already done so between 2016 and 2018. But the involvement and coverage of the Borgo Panigale company in its alliances is now much greater than in past years, which could have the effect of unbalancing the premier class

MotoGP
Jan 3, 2022

MotoGP
Jan 3, 2022
