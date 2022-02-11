MotoGP Mandalika Test: Espargaro fastest after track problems

Listen to this article

Heavy rain and construction work around the circuit situated on Indonesia’s Lombok Island left the track, which was being visited by MotoGP for the first time, absolutely filthy.

The session was stopped just over an hour in because of the poor track conditions, with a lengthy clean-up operation taking place for around 90 minutes before action resumed.

A delegation of riders also held a meeting with Race Direction and FIM safety officer Franco Uncini to discuss the issues, but lap times eventually improved as the day wore on, albeit with an extra 45 minutes being added to the clock to make up for the stoppage.

Suzuki’s Alex Rins was the first to complete a lap on wet tyres, with Pramac Ducati rider Johann Zarco fastest ahead of the stoppage with a 1m44.830s.

As the track cleared up, riders were able to switch from wets to slicks and lap times improved.

However, only Espargaro on the radically revised RC213V was able to get underneath the existing World Superbike lap record of 1m32.882s with his best effort of 1m32.466s set on the 68th of his 69 laps.

He headed his Aprilia-mounted brother Aleix, who trailed by 0.471s, while KTM’s Brad Binder made a late jump to third.

Rins was top Suzuki in fourth on a 1m33.058s ahead of reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo in fifth.

Ducati’s Jack Miller was 0.006s behind in sixth, with Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales, the second Suzuki of Joan Mir, RNF Yamaha’s Andrea Dovizioso and Pramac’s Jorge Martin completing the top 10.

Marc Marquez led the session at one stage but slid to a low-key 17th on the second of the factory Hondas, 1.3s off the pace, while works Ducati man Francesco Bagnaia was 22nd having crashed during the afternoon.

Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantonio (14th), VR46 Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi (21st) and LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami (11th) also suffered crashes on Friday.

Tech 3 KTM’s Raul Fernandez was the fastest of the rookies in 19th, while teammate Remy Gardner 24th and last behind RNF’s Darryn Binder.

Testing results:

Pos. Rider Bike Time Laps 1 Pol Espargaro Honda 1'32”466 69 2 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'32”937 60 3 Brad Binder KTM 1'32”943 64 4 Alex Rins Suzuki 1'33”058 72 5 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'33”108 86 6 Jack Miller Ducati 1'33”114 72 7 Maverick Vinales Aprilia 1'33”147 56 8 Joan Mir Suzuki 1'33”244 58 9 Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'33”245 57 10 Jorge Martin Ducati 1'33”358 51 11 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'33”394 54 12 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'33”518 75 13 Johann Zarco Ducati 1'33”592 96 14 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'33”683 54 15 Alex Marquez Honda 1'33”700 62 16 Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'33”748 77 17 Marc Marquez Honda 1'33”776 64 18 Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'33”954 45 19 Raul Fernandez KTM 1'33”966 57 20 Luca Marini Ducati 1'34”165 53 21 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'34”173 63 22 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'34”318 75 23 Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'34”495 58 24 Remy Gardner KTM 1'34”603 64