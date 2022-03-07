Tickets Subscribe
Bastianini: Maiden MotoGP win "unexpected" in Qatar GP
MotoGP / Qatar GP News

“Lost” Ducati led to Miller’s Qatar MotoGP DNF

Jack Miller says an electronics problem that made his Ducati MotoGP bike “lost” in the Qatar Grand Prix led to his early retirement from the race.

"Lost" Ducati led to Miller's Qatar MotoGP DNF
Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

The Australian started Sunday’s 22-lap season-opener from fourth, but lost ground immediately and began to experience power problems.

Miller says he was getting power from the engine in “very strange points” of the Losail circuit, while exiting onto the main straight he had none and was scared about “getting run up the arse” by bikes behind.

As a result, he elected to retire at the end of lap seven – with neither factory team Ducati rider finishing the Qatar GP in the end, after teammate Francesco Bagnaia crashed into Pramac’s Jorge Martin on lap 12.

“Yeah, I mean from the get-go the bike wasn’t fantastic,” Miller said.

“There was something missing in the electronics, the bike was quite lost, let’s say.

“I had 100% power in some very, very strange points on the track and then coming onto the front straight I had no power, I had to go to fourth gear pretty much directly. At the last corner everyone was passing me.

“I honestly thought I was going to get run up the arse coming out of the last corner because I was that slow. The sectors were all off, so electronics issue. I tried everything I could, swapped from map A, B, C, system on, system off.

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I tried my best, but at one point – especially over the back part of the track – kept firing me off.

“I’d be between corners and it would give me a massive burst of throttle. Of course, my [throttle] grip’s open, but I was not expecting that.

“Then also the fear of getting run up the arse every time I come out of the last corner, because I was on the racing line and not accelerating. It was just better to pull in. Not a great day.”

Miller says Ducati knows what caused the issue, adding: “Nothing to learn from that [race].

“The bike was foreign, very foreign. It is what it is, we know the issue, we know what happened. It’s unfortunate but hopefully it won’t happen again.”

Bastianini: Maiden MotoGP win “unexpected” in Qatar GP
Bastianini: Maiden MotoGP win “unexpected” in Qatar GP
"Lost" Ducati led to Miller's Qatar MotoGP DNF
"Lost" Ducati led to Miller's Qatar MotoGP DNF

Bastianini: Maiden MotoGP win "unexpected" in Qatar GP
Bastianini: Maiden MotoGP win "unexpected" in Qatar GP

Martin had "fear about my life" in Bagnaia Qatar MotoGP crash
Martin had "fear about my life" in Bagnaia Qatar MotoGP crash

Qatar GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Qatar GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022 Prime

The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022

The MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar this weekend and its defending champion has a significant disadvantage against the chasing pack which will truly test his title credentials. Here's what to look out for ahead of the start of the 2022 season.

MotoGP
Mar 3, 2022
How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales Prime

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales

Maverick Vinales’ 2022 season appears to be make or break for the trouble MotoGP star, as he embarks on a full-time campaign with Aprilia after his acrimonious Yamaha split last year. The team is convinced it has pulled off a blinder in signing the nine-time race winner and is doing everything it can to extract the maximum from Vinales.

MotoGP
Mar 1, 2022
Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test Prime

Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo's MotoGP title defence has gotten off to a rocky start, as he has expressed dismay at a lack of progress made by Yamaha with the engine of its 2022 bike - so much so, he says his future beyond 2022 remains "open". Will this weekend's season-opening Qatar GP prove Quartararo's complaints have been valid, or simply about pressuring Yamaha during contract negotiations?

MotoGP
Feb 28, 2022
How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team Prime

How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team

Ducati came close to its first MotoGP world championship since the heady days of Casey Stoner in 2021. And it did so with a line-up born out of a risky philosophy change that has ultimately allowed Ducati mould a MotoGP super team that goes into the 2022 season as an expected favourite

MotoGP
Feb 22, 2022
Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike

The radical change of concept that Honda has pursued for its 2022 MotoGP bike has been the main talking point in pre-season testing. Most of its rivals highlighted have the competitiveness of a bike that is still very young and all indications suggest that their concerns are fully justified...

MotoGP
Feb 15, 2022
Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war? Prime

Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war?

After just five days of official running across Sepang and the Mandalika International Street Circuit, preparations for the 2022 MotoGP season are now over. Here's what we learned from testing and who looks to have come out on top

MotoGP
Feb 14, 2022
Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset Prime

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset

Yamaha’s testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
