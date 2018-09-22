Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Aragon GP / Breaking news

Lorenzo critical of "Tour de France"-style Aragon qualifying

shares
comments
Lorenzo critical of
Valentin Khorounzhiy
By: Valentin Khorounzhiy
Co-author: Jamie Klein
Sep 22, 2018, 5:04 PM

Ducati MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo has criticised the stop-start pack qualifying style on display at Aragon, comparing it to the Tour de France bicycle race.

Most riders in the 12-bike pole shootout spent the closing minutes of qualifying coasting on track and looking for a rival to follow, before the field finally began to push for a laptime in formation as the chequered flag flew.

Pack-style qualifying is a frequent occurrence in Moto3 and riders are routinely penalised for going too slowly in an attempt to find a tow.

Asked if he would've liked to see the same penalties applied in the premier class, Lorenzo said: “For sure in my opinion they need to penalise the riders who wait a lot on the track.

“Because we in MotoGP, we are with big bikes, and theoretically the best ones are in MotoGP, the ones with more experience, the older ones.

“And in my opinion, they don't need to wait to have a tow to improve the laptimes.

“But today we see the qualifying like a Moto3 race or Tour de France, and in my opinion it shouldn't be like this in MotoGP. Also in Moto3, it shouldn't be like that, but even more in MotoGP.”

LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow reckoned the session turned out the way it did because riders were looking to latch onto Marc Marquez or Andrea Dovizioso, who at the same time were trying to allow each other ahead.

“If you want to name some riders, Dovi doesn’t want Marc to follow him, and Marc doesn’t want Dovi following him,” he said.

“[Andrea] Iannone wants to follow Dovi or Marc, [Danilo] Petrucci wants to follow Dovi or Marc. Lorenzo, I didn’t see him in there so I would say he did his laptime alone.

“The other guys - [Alex] Rins, Petrucci - they can’t do the laptime alone, so they have to follow someone.

“I like to do my laptime alone. If you do your laptime with someone in front of you, you’re looking at them, not at what you’re doing.”

Crutchlow, however, stressed that the situation wasn't “dangerous”, while Marquez and Dovizioso agreed it didn't warrant penalties.

Marquez argued that “racing is like this”, while Dovizioso said: “It is difficult, what happened today I think is on the limit, but not to penalise somebody.”

There was likewise coasting late on in Q1 as riders looked for tows, and Maverick Vinales and Franco Morbidelli wound up sanctioned for impeding Bradley Smith under braking after the back straight.

“What I saw in QP2 was just part of racing, what I saw in QP1 was dangerous, in my opinion,” Smith said.

“Looked like the majority of guys in Q2 were pulling right over to the left-hand side all the way down the straight. I didn't see a lot of guys waiting in the brake area.

“It's frustrating when guys pull over but it's part of the game.”

Additional reporting by Jamie Klein

Next MotoGP article
Analysis: Ducati's Aragon pace is ominous for Marquez

Previous article

Analysis: Ducati's Aragon pace is ominous for Marquez

Next article

Aragon MotoGP: Iannone dominates warm-up, Marquez crashes

Aragon MotoGP: Iannone dominates warm-up, Marquez crashes
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Aragon GP
Sub-event Saturday qualifying
Drivers Bradley Smith , Andrea Dovizioso Shop Now , Jorge Lorenzo Shop Now , Cal Crutchlow Shop Now , Marc Marquez Shop Now
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

F1 rule change planned to address qualifying no-shows Article
Formula 1

F1 rule change planned to address qualifying no-shows

Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon Grand Prix 2018 00:51
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon Grand Prix 2018

Go Figure: MotoGP - Aragon GP, Motorland Aragon 01:16
MotoGP

Go Figure: MotoGP - Aragon GP, Motorland Aragon

Shop Our Store
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez

Shop Now
Cal Crutchlow

Cal Crutchlow

Shop Now
Jorge Lorenzo

Jorge Lorenzo

Shop Now
Andrea Dovizioso

Andrea Dovizioso

Shop Now

News in depth
Honda needs
MotoGP

Honda needs "more neutral" bike should Marquez leave

Torres to stand in for Rabat in Thailand too
MotoGP

Torres to stand in for Rabat in Thailand too

Petrucci upset by Lorenzo’s remarks on Ducati promotion
MotoGP

Petrucci upset by Lorenzo’s remarks on Ducati promotion

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.