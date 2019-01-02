Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo feels "safer" on "compact" Honda than Ducati

shares
comments
Lorenzo feels
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
Jan 2, 2019, 9:55 AM

Jorge Lorenzo has revealed he feels "safer" on Honda's MotoGP bike than he did aboard the Ducati, owing to his new machine's more "compact" size.

After ending a tumultuous two-year spell with Ducati, Lorenzo had first taste of the Honda RC213V in post-season testing last year in Valencia and Jerez, and ended the latter test less than two tenths of a second off the pace.

Owing to his existing Ducati contract, Lorenzo was barred from speaking to media in either of those tests.

But in his first interview wearing the colours of his new Repsol Honda team, the Spaniard said he felt the smaller size of the Honda compared to the Ducati was a better match for his style.

"Last season I rode a completely different bike, that was very big and very tall," said Lorenzo of the Ducati. "Maybe it was a little too big for me.

"The Honda suits me better in terms of its dimensions. It’s more compact, smaller and I reach the ground better on it. I feel safer going into corners, because the closer you are to the ground, the more confidence you have.

"The first impression was positive and I saw a lot of potential there."

From the editor, also read:

Last year, Lorenzo criticised Ducati for taking too long to respond to his requirements on the Desmosedici, with a new fuel tank that transformed his speed arriving after the team had already opted not to retain him for 2019.

The three-time premier class champion said Honda was already providing him with new material to help him feel more comfortable on the RC213V.

"One of the things that impressed me most was the ability of the Repsol Honda team to react, providing what you ask for," Lorenzo continued.

"I was quite clear, Honda took note of all my indications and within a few days they had everything ready, and we had a fuel tank almost 100 percent to my liking."

Lorenzo will go up against reigning champion Marc Marquez in the Repsol Honda garage next year, and says he will "try to learn" from the rider who has taken five of the past six MotoGP titles.

"All riders have our strengths and our weaknesses," he said. "Marc also has them. I will try to learn from his strengths, and I guess he will try to learn from mine.

"We will push each other; I will want to beat him and he will want to beat me, and that always makes the team grow and helps provide new technical progress for the bike."

Watch the full interview:

Next article
Ducati expects benefit from smaller MotoGP satellite roster

Previous article

Ducati expects benefit from smaller MotoGP satellite roster

Next article

Marquez puzzled by Vinales' number switch

Marquez puzzled by Vinales' number switch
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Jorge Lorenzo Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Jamie Klein

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

Latest videos
Jorge Lorenzo first interview as Repsol Honda Team rider 04:46
MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo first interview as Repsol Honda Team rider

Jan 2, 2019
MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:52
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

Nov 17, 2018

Shop Our Store
Jorge Lorenzo

Jorge Lorenzo

Shop Now

News in depth
Ducati names
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?
MotoGP

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?

Five great motorsport destinations to tick off your bucket list
Formula 1

Five great motorsport destinations to tick off your bucket list

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.