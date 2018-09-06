Sign in
MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo: Rossi's attitude to Marquez like a "little child"

shares
comments
Lorenzo: Rossi's attitude to Marquez like a
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
Co-author: Oriol Puigdemont
Sep 6, 2018, 5:58 PM

Jorge Lorenzo has criticised MotoGP rivals Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez for their continued feud, likening Rossi's behaviour to that of a "little child".

Rossi courted controversy in the pre-event press conference for this weekend's Misano round by refusing to shake Marquez's hand, after the Spaniard had expressed a desire to "make peace" with his arch-rival.

Lorenzo has likewise endured an acrimonious relationship with Rossi, the pair having had many spats during their tenure as Yamaha teammates prior to Lorenzo's switch to Ducati last year.

While critical of Rossi's petulant behaviour, Lorenzo also stressed that Marquez should change his attitude towards Rossi.

"I think they’re both wrong," he told Spanish media when asked for his take on the Rossi-Marquez situation.

"Rossi for not wanting to shake Marc’s hand and for behaving like a little child, and especially because he had the chance to show the fans that they shouldn’t be booing a rider on the podium who didn’t do anything to deserve that.

"On the other hand, I think Marquez cares too much about what Valentino says or does.

"He just needs to move on and let it go. He just needs to keep doing what he does and let it go. Period. But that’s just my opinion, people can do or say whatever they want."

Marquez told Spanish media that Rossi's refusal to shake his hand was of no significance to him and that he had predicted the Italian would snub him.

"From my side there’s no problem," he said. "I’m happy, there’s no problem. Back then I accepted what I had to accept. It’s okay, life goes on. Nobody is irreplaceable here."

For his part, Rossi told Italian media: "Our relationship is not important. It's our business, end of story."

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

