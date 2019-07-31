Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained
Jul 31, 2019, 1:45 PM
Jorge Lorenzo's 'dream team' signing alongside Marc Marquez at Honda in MotoGP hasn't given the rider or team much to smile about yet.
While the three-time champion continues to recover on the sidelines after being injured at Assen, Lewis Duncan joins Jack Benyon to explore why things weren't clicking for the Spaniard before he got hurt, the reasons he wasn't one of Honda's first choices for the seat in the first place, and how long he's likely to stick around as Marquez's number two
