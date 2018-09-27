Sign in
MotoGP / Thailand GP / Breaking news

Lorenzo to test pain threshold in Thailand practice

Lorenzo to test pain threshold in Thailand practice
Oriol Puigdemont
By: Oriol Puigdemont
Sep 27, 2018, 7:20 PM

Ducati MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo will attempt to contest the upcoming Thailand MotoGP round, but only if he doesn’t feel too much pain in practice.

The Spaniard dislocated a toe and fractured the second metatarsal on his right foot in a heavy highside crash on the opening lap at Aragon last weekend.

Following his second medical check-up of the week in Barcelona today, Lorenzo revealed that his foot remains swollen and inflamed, but he will test his ability to ride at the first-ever premier-class race at Thailand's Buriram venue.

Lorenzo also stated he won’t risk further injuries if feels too much pain.

He has blamed future Honda teammate Marc Marquez for the incident, insisting the championship leader caused him to crash with an overly aggressive overtaking attempt down the inside into Turn 1.

