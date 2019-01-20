Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo to require surgery after fracture diagnosis

shares
comments
Lorenzo to require surgery after fracture diagnosis
Valentin Khorounzhiy
By: Valentin Khorounzhiy
23m ago

Three-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo will undergo surgery after suffering a fracture in his left wrist, his new Repsol Honda team has confirmed.

Lorenzo, who joined Honda to partner reigning champion Marc Marquez after two seasons at Ducati, was admitted to hospital on Saturday in Verona, Italy, as he felt severe pain in his hand.

The team has now revealed that the 31-year-old rider sustained a scaphoid fracture during training, and that he is set to have his wrist operated on on Monday “after additional checks”.

Having already sampled the Honda MotoGP bike in last year's post-season tests at Valencia and Jerez, Lorenzo was poised to make his first official appearance as a Honda rider in the team's Wednesday season launch event in Madrid.

He now faces a race against time to be fit for the opening pre-season test in Sepang on February 6-8, which will be followed by a second three-day test in Qatar later that month.

Lorenzo underwent two surgeries late in 2018 after his second season as a Ducati rider was impacted by injuries.

He had surgery on his left wrist in late October, and opted to undergo a post-season operation on his right foot in December.

The current wrist injury is not believed to be related to last year's fracture, which was the result of a heavy crash in practice in Thailand.

Lorenzo is set to make his race debut with Honda at Qatar's Losail International Circuit on March 10.

Next article
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Jorge Lorenzo Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Red zone: trending stories

A rare insight into why Verstappen is so good
Formula 1 / Analysis

A rare insight into why Verstappen is so good

8h ago
Blomqvist to miss Rolex 24 due to visa issues Article
IMSA

Blomqvist to miss Rolex 24 due to visa issues

Lorenzo to require surgery after fracture diagnosis Article
MotoGP

Lorenzo to require surgery after fracture diagnosis

Latest videos
Live: Ducati MotoGP 2019 launch 01:00:00
MotoGP

Live: Ducati MotoGP 2019 launch

Jan 17, 2019
Jorge Lorenzo first interview as Repsol Honda Team rider 04:46
MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo first interview as Repsol Honda Team rider

Jan 2, 2019

Shop Our Store
Jorge Lorenzo

Jorge Lorenzo

Shop Now

News in depth
Lorenzo to require surgery after fracture diagnosis
MotoGP

Lorenzo to require surgery after fracture diagnosis

Lorenzo set for tests on hand after hospital visit
MotoGP

Lorenzo set for tests on hand after hospital visit

Petrucci: No
MotoGP

Petrucci: No "rush" to earn 2020 Ducati seat

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.