Lorenzo delays Sepang decision to Saturday morning

After being passed fit to compete in the Malaysian Grand Prix by doctors on Thursday, Lorenzo completed a total of 21 laps across the two Friday practice sessions, but ended up slowest in each of them.

His best laptime was a 2m03.204s set in the morning, which left him over 3.5 seconds adrift of pacesetter Alex Rins.

Ducati has placed test rider Michele Pirro on standby should Lorenzo decide he cannot continue.

Were he to pull out, it would mark the fourth event in succession that the Spanish rider has been forced to miss since his huge practice crash in Thailand, which ruled him out of that race and the following ones in Japan and Australia.

Lorenzo told media after second practice: "The situation is difficult. I’m frustrated because I wanted to be here [feeling] much better, because this track is good for me for me and the bike.

"I arrived here better than Japan but we still have half of the problem, half of the pain, I’m not able to be very competitive.

"Tomorrow morning we will decide if it’s better if I continue or if I lend the bike to Michele [Pirro], before FP3."

He added: "When you try to push and you are only three seconds slower than the fastest one, there is no sense to push.

"Tomorrow, depending on how I wake up, I will feel if I am much better, just slightly better, or the same, we will make a decision."

Lorenzo managed just two laps in practice in Motegi before withdrawing from the Japanese GP, and the three-time MotoGP champion said the pain was less severe on Friday than it was on that occasion.

"When I’m riding, [the pain] is better than Japan," he remarked. "Obviously not 100 percent, maybe 65-70 percent.

"It’s worse in the changing direction, but we are lucky here is just one change of direction. Also on the braking it’s difficult."

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont