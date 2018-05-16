The agonising choice that will define Lorenzo's legacy

Jorge Lorenzo's big-money move to Ducati has not go well so far and he now stands at a career crossroads. His next decision will have a major impact on MotoGP's 2019 rider market and how Lorenzo himself is remembered.

It's been a little over two years since Jorge Lorenzo decided to jump ship from Yamaha to Ducati, and it's hard to argue that the move has thus far been anything other than a total failure.

Instant success on a bike so different to the M1 with which he had conquered the world on three occasions was not expected. But few would've predicted that 22 races into Lorenzo's time in red, he would still be winless for Ducati.