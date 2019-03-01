Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP reveals details of 'Long Lap Penalty'

shares
comments
MotoGP reveals details of 'Long Lap Penalty'
By:
1h ago

MotoGP has confirmed the 'Long Lap Penalty' will be in use from the opening round of the 2019 season in Qatar.

As previously reported by Motorsport.com, the decision was made to implement the new system following a successful trial in Qatar testing and positive rider feedback.

It involves riders having to pass through a specifically-marked area that will lead to a time loss of several seconds. In Qatar, this was located on the tarmac run-off outside of the Turn 6 hairpin (pictured top).

The hope is that this will lead to more consistent time losses than the method of forcing riders to drop one position, although this punishment will remain available to the stewards as well.

In a statement issued on Friday, further details of how the system will operate were revealed.

Riders handed a 'Long Lap Penalty' will have three laps to serve it, although "procedures will be in place to enable the stewards to use an equivalent time penalty in case the rider is unable to complete the Long Lap," such as if a race is red-flagged.

It was also stated that the punishment is "primarily intended for track limits violations", but also that it can be deployed in "any circumstances deemed appropriate by the stewards".

Read Also:

Next article
Lorenzo "more adapted" to Honda than to Ducati last year

Previous article

Lorenzo "more adapted" to Honda than to Ducati last year
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Jamie Klein

Red zone: trending stories

Vettel sets fastest time so far in F1 test Barcelona February testing II
Formula 1 / Testing report

Vettel sets fastest time so far in F1 test

20m ago
Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens Article
Formula 1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

Renault says 2019 F1 engine has hit Article
Formula 1

Renault says 2019 F1 engine has hit "high targets"

Latest videos
Gearing up for the 2019 MotoGP season 05:04
MotoGP

Gearing up for the 2019 MotoGP season

14h ago
Sights & Sounds: Onboard with Joey Dunlop at Isle of Man 1983 04:31
MotoGP

Sights & Sounds: Onboard with Joey Dunlop at Isle of Man 1983

Feb 19, 2019

News in depth
MotoGP reveals details of 'Long Lap Penalty'
MotoGP

MotoGP reveals details of 'Long Lap Penalty'

Lorenzo
MotoGP

Lorenzo "more adapted" to Honda than to Ducati last year

Qatar MotoGP start time unchanged despite concerns
MotoGP

Qatar MotoGP start time unchanged despite concerns

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.