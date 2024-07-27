Live: Watch Ducati's Race of Champions
Watch the streaming of the 2024 Ducati Race of Champions, scheduled for July 27 at 5:30pm CET.
A one-of-a-kind event, the highlight of World Ducati Week, will see 15 riders - including reigning MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia and six-time champion Marc Marquez, compete against each other on Ducati's Panigale V4 at the Misano circuit.
