R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
MotoGP / Aragon GP / Livefeed

Live: Follow the Aragon MotoGP race as it happens

shares
comments
Live: Follow the Aragon MotoGP race as it happens
Sep 22, 2019, 10:57 AM

Follow the 14th round of the 2019 MotoGP season from Motorland Aragon with our livetext coverage.

Next article
Aragon MotoGP: Vinales fastest in damp warm-up

Previous article

Aragon MotoGP: Vinales fastest in damp warm-up
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Aragon GP
Sub-event Race

Race hub

Aragon GP

Aragon GP

20 Sep - 22 Sep
Race In progress
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
09:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
14:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
09:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 21 Sep
13:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 21 Sep
14:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 21 Sep
14:35
14:35
WU Sun 22 Sep
09:30
09:30
Race Sun 22 Sep
13:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

