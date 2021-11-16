Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / MotoGP unveils 2022 entry list, VR46 still without title sponsor Next / Rins "expected" crash in MotoGP finale while fighting for win
MotoGP / Valencia GP News

Lecuona’s MotoGP farewell “difficult to manage” after pre-race tears

By:

Tech 3’s Iker Lecuona says his final MotoGP outing at the Valencia Grand Prix was “tough to manage” as pre-race tears left his mind “in another world” at the start.

Lecuona’s MotoGP farewell “difficult to manage” after pre-race tears

The 21-year-old has lost his MotoGP ride for the 2022 season at Tech 3 KTM in favour of 2021 Moto2 runner-up Raul Fernandez, while world champion Remy Gardner will take Danilo Petrucci’s place.

Lecuona’s time in MotoGP has been tough, with his debut season last year coming after he’d contested 89 fewer grands prix than fellow KTM rookie Brad Binder having only made his circuit racing debut on production machinery in 2015.

He then missed the last three races of 2020 having come into form due to COVID-19, while the start to 2021 was tough as all KTM runner struggled on the new RC213V.

Scoring top eight results in Austria and Britain, Lecuona capped off his final MotoGP race for now ahead of his World Superbike switch 15th in Valencia.

“Difficult to manage, honestly,” Lecuona said when asked by Motorsport.com how his final MotoGP outing went.

“During the weekend I didn’t feel nothing, and it’s true that it just felt like one weekend more.

“When the race comes, before one hour to start, I felt nervous, and when I’m on the grid I arrived, I was fine, I go back to the box as always.

“And when I came back, I put the helmet on, when I said goodbye to some parts of the team before the start, I needed to close the visor because I started to cry.

“So, it was not easy to manage. The start was bad, when I arrived to corner one, I didn’t see anything.

“When I arrived to corner two some riders overtook me, four, five – I don’t know.

“I didn’t have the focus on the race, honestly, I had my mind in another world.

“I needed some laps to calm my mind and start to feel good on the bike. Finally, we finished with one point, it’s finished.

“Taking one point for me is good because I lost a lot of time to the top 10, we were fast, I enjoyed a lot.”

Iker Lecuona, KTM Tech3

Iker Lecuona, KTM Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Reflecting on his time in the premier class, Lecuona says he’s “pissed off” at how this year started as he feels he deserves to be in MotoGP.

“For me, like I say always, when I have the opportunity, I try to take it and use,” he added.

“In this case, I used this opportunity, I was in MotoGP for two years. But inside of me I don’t feel frustration for these two years – there’s a lot [of frustration] from the first part because I struggled a lot, I didn’t expect it, also for myself I don’t work enough during the winter test and I had a lot of personal problems during the first races.

“So, I needed time to start to improve. So, for me it’s a bit of everything.

“I don’t want to say goodbye to MotoGP but finally life is like this, everything happens for something.

“Finally, I think it’s a little bit mixed.

“I’m happy to stay here but I’m pissed off for the start of the year because I know my potential, I feel like I can stay in MotoGP for a lot of time. But I cannot say I can’t come back.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

MotoGP unveils 2022 entry list, VR46 still without title sponsor
Previous article

MotoGP unveils 2022 entry list, VR46 still without title sponsor
Next article

Rins "expected" crash in MotoGP finale while fighting for win

Rins "expected" crash in MotoGP finale while fighting for win
Load comments
More from
Lewis Duncan
Rins "expected" crash in MotoGP finale while fighting for win Valencia GP
MotoGP

Rins "expected" crash in MotoGP finale while fighting for win

MotoGP unveils 2022 entry list, VR46 still without title sponsor
MotoGP

MotoGP unveils 2022 entry list, VR46 still without title sponsor

How Rossi got the perfect send-off to his MotoGP career Valencia GP Prime
MotoGP

How Rossi got the perfect send-off to his MotoGP career

Iker Lecuona More from
Iker Lecuona
Valencia MotoGP: KTM's Lecuona tops wet first practice Valencia GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Valencia MotoGP: KTM's Lecuona tops wet first practice

Oliveira escapes injury after Lecuona crash in Algarve MotoGP Algarve GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Oliveira escapes injury after Lecuona crash in Algarve MotoGP

Honda announces Lecuona, Vierge for 2022 WSBK season
Video Inside
World Superbike

Honda announces Lecuona, Vierge for 2022 WSBK season

Latest news

Rins "expected" crash in MotoGP finale while fighting for win
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins "expected" crash in MotoGP finale while fighting for win

Lecuona’s MotoGP farewell “difficult to manage” after pre-race tears
MotoGP MotoGP

Lecuona’s MotoGP farewell “difficult to manage” after pre-race tears

MotoGP unveils 2022 entry list, VR46 still without title sponsor
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP unveils 2022 entry list, VR46 still without title sponsor

Miller to race in Australian Superbike finale
Video Inside
Other bike Other bike

Miller to race in Australian Superbike finale

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Rossi got the perfect send-off to his MotoGP career Prime

How Rossi got the perfect send-off to his MotoGP career

The greatest chapter in MotoGP history came to a close at the Valencia Grand Prix as Valentino Rossi bid farewell after 26 seasons of grand prix racing. While his run to a strong 10th was a pleasing end to his time in MotoGP, it was what happened at the front of the grid that capped the Italian's ideal send-off

MotoGP
Nov 15, 2021
Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove Prime

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove

OPINION: MotoGP-bound Darryn Binder was already under the microscope as his jump from Moto3 to join RNF's new top-class team was announced. But his crash with title hopeful Dennis Foggia caused significant consternation among the ranks - with many current riders suggesting the top level should be harder to break into as a result

MotoGP
Nov 9, 2021
How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo Prime

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo’s first DNF of his title-winning 2021 MotoGP season couldn’t have come at a better time. But the events of the Yamaha rider’s Algarve Grand Prix exposed the M1’s well-known major weakness, which could threaten his championship defence given the increasingly Ducati-heavy makeup of the grid heading into 2022

MotoGP
Nov 8, 2021
What's really fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression Prime

What's really fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression

The pressure shouldered by young riders is at the root of the increased on-track aggression seen in lower categories of late, which motorcycling's governing bodies want to curb with new rules. But will stopping under-18s from racing in the world championship and capping grid sizes prevent the often desperate acts of youths pursuing their MotoGP dreams?

MotoGP
Nov 2, 2021
The three factors that crowned MotoGP's newest champion at Misano Prime

The three factors that crowned MotoGP's newest champion at Misano

The prospect of Fabio Quartararo clinching the 2021 MotoGP world championship title at Misano appeared small after struggling to 15th in qualifying, while main rival Francesco Bagnaia took pole. Here's how the Yamaha rider turned it around, with help from an ill-fated Bagnaia tyre choice, to secure the crown with two races to spare

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2021
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Prime

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Saturday 23 October marks the 10th anniversary of Marco Simoncelli's death. The one-time 250cc world champion and double MotoGP podium finisher was the ultimate maverick character with big hair, a big personality and an even bigger talent. Motorsport.com pays tribute to a much-missed figure, a decade on.

MotoGP
Oct 23, 2021
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Prime

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022.

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.