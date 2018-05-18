Le Mans secures new five-year MotoGP deal

The Le Mans Bugatti Circuit will continue to play host to the French round of the MotoGP championship until at least 2026, it was announced on Friday.

Le Mans replaced Paul Ricard as the home of the French Grand Prix in 2000, and two years ago it signed a fresh deal to guarantee its place on the calendar until at least the end of 2021.

Now, three years before that deal was due to expire, a further extension has been secured that will keep Le Mans on the MotoGP calendar for almost a full decade to come.

"The Grand Prix of France is a key event on the MotoGP calendar and it always draws incredible crowds," said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP promoter Dorna.

"Our longstanding partnership with [race promoter] Claude Michy has been tremendous in ensuring the outstanding event that the French Grand Prix is today and I am very pleased to consolidate our presence in France for another five years."