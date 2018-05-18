Global
MotoGP French GP Practice report

Le Mans MotoGP: Dovizioso beats lap record in FP2

By: Jamie Klein, News Editor
18/05/2018 01:04

Ducati MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso led the way in second practice for this weekend's French Grand Prix at Le Mans, leading Marc Marquez by a little under two tenths of a second.

Dovizioso, whose new two-year Ducati deal was announced between the two Friday sessions, surged to the head of the times in the dying moments of the session with a lap of 1m31.971s.

That was enough to beat Jorge Lorenzo's qualifying record from 2016 by 0.004s, and Dovizioso made one final improvement after that to end the day with a best effort of 1m31.936s.

Marquez was Dovizioso's nearest challenger, 0.168s behind, having become the first man to break through the benchmark laid down by the Honda rider in the morning with 15 minutes to go.

Yamaha riders completed the top five, with Valentino Rossi making a late move to grab third, 0.243s off the pace, ahead of works teammate Maverick Vinales and the Tech 3 bike of Johann Zarco.

Home hero Zarco grabbed the top spot with two minutes to go, only to be beaten by Dovizioso, Marquez and both the factory Yamaha bikes in the closing moments.

Jack Miller was sixth on the best of the Pramac Ducatis ahead of Pol Espargaro's KTM, Dani Pedrosa (Honda) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia).

Lorenzo bagged the final spot in the top 10 on the second factory Ducati, beating Cal Crutchlow by just 0.010s after the LCR Honda rider crashed at Turn 7 late in the session.

Also needing to improve in third practice to be certain of a spot in Q2 are 13th-placed Danilo Petrucci (Pramac) and Suzuki duo Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins, who were 14th and 15th respectively.

Scott Redding was one of three riders to crash in quick succession early in the session, along with Pol Espargaro and Franco Morbidelli (Marc VDS Honda), with the Aprilia rider ending up 21st.

FP2 results

Cla#RiderBikeTimeGap
1 4 italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 1'31.936  
2 93 spain Marc Marquez  Honda 1'32.104 0.168
3 46 italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 1'32.179 0.243
4 25 spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 1'32.204 0.268
5 5 france Johann Zarco  Yamaha 1'32.279 0.343
6 43 australia Jack Miller  Ducati 1'32.302 0.366
7 44 spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 1'32.414 0.478
8 26 spain Dani Pedrosa  Honda 1'32.466 0.530
9 41 spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 1'32.572 0.636
10 99 spain Jorge Lorenzo  Ducati 1'32.576 0.640
11 35 united_kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 1'32.586 0.650
12 53 spain Tito Rabat  Ducati 1'32.617 0.681
13 9 italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 1'32.647 0.711
14 29 italy Andrea Iannone  Suzuki 1'32.752 0.816
15 42 spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 1'32.803 0.867
16 19 spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 1'32.851 0.915
17 30 japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 1'33.072 1.136
18 38 united_kingdom Bradley Smith  KTM 1'33.318 1.382
19 55 malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  Yamaha 1'33.435 1.499
20 21 italy Franco Morbidelli  Honda 1'33.667 1.731
21 45 united_kingdom Scott Redding  Aprilia 1'33.830 1.894
22 17 czech_republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 1'33.942 2.006
23 12 switzerland Thomas Luthi  Honda 1'34.089 2.153
24 10 belgium Xavier Simeon  Ducati 1'34.311 2.375
 
