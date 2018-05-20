Global
MotoGP French GP Practice report

Le Mans MotoGP: Marquez leads Dovizioso in warm-up

By: Jamie Klein, News Editor
20/05/2018 08:10

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez led the way in Sunday morning's warm-up session at Le Mans, beating Andrea Dovizioso by four tenths of a second.

Honda rider Marquez was first to break through the 1m33s barrier a little under halfway into the 20-minute session, and gradually worked his way down a best time of 1m31.868s in the closing stages.

That was enough to beat Ducati's Dovizioso by 0.452s at the chequered flag, with Suzuki man Andrea Iannone another tenth behind in third.

Jack Miller was fourth-fastest on the Pramac Ducati GP17 ahead of Valentino Rossi on the best of the Yamahas, the Italian lapping 0.811s off the pace of Marquez.

Teammate Maverick Vinales was ninth-fastest behind the second Honda of Dani Pedrosa, Danilo Petrucci's Pramac Ducati and the lead Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro.

Poleman Johann Zarco completed the top 10 after being hit by the Marc VDS Honda of Thomas Luthi at Garage Vert midway through the session; both riders were unhurt.

After being declared fit to race following his huge qualifying crash, LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow was 11th fastest, 1.191s off the pace and one place ahead of Jorge Lorenzo's works Ducati.

Warm-up results:

Pos.#RiderBikeTimeGap
1 93 spain Marc Marquez  Honda 1'31.868  
2 4 italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 1'32.320 0.452
3 29 italy Andrea Iannone  Suzuki 1'32.384 0.516
4 43 australia Jack Miller  Ducati 1'32.480 0.612
5 46 italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 1'32.679 0.811
6 26 spain Dani Pedrosa  Honda 1'32.791 0.923
7 9 italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 1'32.803 0.935
8 41 spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 1'32.875 1.007
9 25 spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 1'32.969 1.101
10 5 france Johann Zarco  Yamaha 1'33.031 1.163
11 35 united_kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 1'33.059 1.191
12 99 spain Jorge Lorenzo  Ducati 1'33.094 1.226
13 21 italy Franco Morbidelli  Honda 1'33.102 1.234
14 44 spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 1'33.156 1.288
15 53 spain Tito Rabat  Ducati 1'33.197 1.329
16 30 japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 1'33.228 1.360
17 19 spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 1'33.241 1.373
18 55 malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  Yamaha 1'33.394 1.526
19 38 united_kingdom Bradley Smith  KTM 1'33.429 1.561
20 45 united_kingdom Scott Redding  Aprilia 1'33.590 1.722
21 42 spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 1'33.715 1.847
22 10 belgium Xavier Simeon  Ducati 1'34.101 2.233
23 12 switzerland Thomas Luthi  Honda 1'34.324 2.456
24 17 czech_republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 1'34.715 2.847
