Le Mans MotoGP: Marquez leads Dovizioso in warm-up

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez led the way in Sunday morning's warm-up session at Le Mans, beating Andrea Dovizioso by four tenths of a second.

Honda rider Marquez was first to break through the 1m33s barrier a little under halfway into the 20-minute session, and gradually worked his way down a best time of 1m31.868s in the closing stages.

That was enough to beat Ducati's Dovizioso by 0.452s at the chequered flag, with Suzuki man Andrea Iannone another tenth behind in third.

Jack Miller was fourth-fastest on the Pramac Ducati GP17 ahead of Valentino Rossi on the best of the Yamahas, the Italian lapping 0.811s off the pace of Marquez.

Teammate Maverick Vinales was ninth-fastest behind the second Honda of Dani Pedrosa, Danilo Petrucci's Pramac Ducati and the lead Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro.

Poleman Johann Zarco completed the top 10 after being hit by the Marc VDS Honda of Thomas Luthi at Garage Vert midway through the session; both riders were unhurt.

After being declared fit to race following his huge qualifying crash, LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow was 11th fastest, 1.191s off the pace and one place ahead of Jorge Lorenzo's works Ducati.

