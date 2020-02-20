LCR reveals Crutchlow's livery for 2020 season

Cal Crutchlow will once again ride a works Honda for Lucio Cecchinello's outfit this season, having first joined from the factory Ducati team in 2015.

The Briton ended a 35-year wait for another British premier class race winner at Brno in 2016, and has since won two further grands prix – the most recent being in the chaotic '18 Argentine Grand Prix.

Crutchlow signed directly with HRC for 2018 and extended it through to the end of this season – though he has admitted in the past that 2020 could be his final year in MotoGP.

Pulling the wraps of the a largely unchanged main bike livery at BT's studios in London on Thursday, Crutchlow's bike will sport several revised liveries across the campaign.

Crutchlow finished the recent Sepang test second overall, though admitted the 2020-spec RC213V is currently worse at turning than its much-maligned predecessor.

He will once again be joined by Takaaki Nakagami at LCR, who will race a '19-spec Honda in Idemitsu colours.

New Ducati satellite Avintia unveils revised livery

The Avintia Ducati squad fielding Johann Zarco this season revealed a revised livery for its Desmosedicis at a launch last week.

Zarco joins Avintia this year after striking a deal directly with Ducati, having quit KTM midway through last season.

Avintia also agreed a deal to become an official satellite team of Ducati, which has yielded two engineers and electronic technicians from Bologna in its garages this season.

Zarco will be joined by Tito Rabat, who signed a two-year extension with the squad last year.

Tito Rabat and Johann Zarco, Avintia Racing Photo by: Avintia Racing

