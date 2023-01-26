KTM uncovers updated livery for 2023 MotoGP season

Listen to this article

The Austrian manufacturer made its debut in MotoGP in 2017 and will be looking to mount a serious charge for the championship for the first time after ending 2022 fourth out of six in the constructors' table.

KTM has refreshed its line-up at its factory squad for 2023, with four-time race winner Jack Miller stepping over from Ducati to replace Miguel Oliveira – who took both of KTM's 2022 wins and will race for RNF Aprilia this year – as Brad Binder's teammate.

The Austrian squad has a largely unchanged MotoGP livery for 2023, retaining its familiar orange and dark blue colour scheme and Red Bull title sponsorship branding.

"Joining up with the KTM family again it is all starting to feel rather 'real' now," Miller said. "I've been thinking about this moment for quite a long time. Finally getting to see the 2023 colours, myself in the suit and all the preparation for the season ahead.

"It's amazing to be back here at KTM and to be catching up with everybody; it's a special little taste before we get down to action in Malaysia."

"It has felt like a long off-season already so I'm more than excited to get back to the track and to get started again," Binder added.

"My fourth year in the class, and I feel like our best chance so far to really achieve something will be in 2023. We're ready to go, so let's get to Sepang and see what those first days bring us."

Binder finished 2022 sixth in the standings for the second year in a row, with the South African earning a reputation as a 'Sunday man' for his consistent race results despite average qualifying performances.

Brad Binder, Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: KTM Images

He was just one point shy of new teammate Miller, whose sole win in Japan in 2022 on the Ducati kept him fifth overall.

Miller was offered a one-year Pramac deal by Ducati for 2023, but turned it down in favour of a two-season factory team contract with KTM – who previously approached the Australian back in 2019 to take the departing Johann Zarco's place in its squad.

The Australian also finished runner-up in the Moto3 championship in 2014 with KTM.

KTM's title partnership with Red Bull has allowed it to forge closer working ties with the Formula 1 team of the same name over the last year.

The Austrian manufacturer has been utilising this partnership by working with the Red Bull F1 squad at its base in Milton Keynes to develop the aerodynamic package of the RC16 MotoGP bike.

KTM will once again field a satellite team in 2023, although the Tech3 squad has been rebranded as GasGas Factory Racing – which is a subsidiary brand of KTM, though Tech3 will still race an RC16.