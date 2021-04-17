Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP / Portugal GP / Breaking news

KTM unhappy with Portugal MotoGP tyre "handicap"

By:

Both factory KTM riders are unhappy with Michelin’s decision to remove last year’s race-winning front tyre from this weekend’s MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix allocation.

KTM unhappy with Portugal MotoGP tyre "handicap"

Miguel Oliveira dominated last year’s Portimao race from pole position using one of the two hard front tyres Michelin brought for MotoGP’s first visit to the Algarve International Circuit.

However, that tyre has been removed from the allocation for 2021, which Michelin says was by unanimous decision from the riders last year.

Oliveira disagrees with this and says the harder tyres available right now are “too soft” for the KTM.

“Right now, to not have the H [hard] front, the S tyre [as it is designated], for us is a huge handicap,” Oliveira said after ending Friday practice eighth.

“For us It was a very good tyre, it is true we and sometimes Aprilia were the only ones to use this kind of tyre, and sometimes Honda as well.

“At this moment we are also the only one to use the harder compound available, both in the first and second race, that we feel is too soft.

“That is a huge handicap, we cannot still understand the decision to take out from the allocation the S tyre.

“Michelin is a little bit in disagreement, they say it was the riders’ opinion. But the fact is we don’t have this tyre anymore.

"It was a tyre that was working okay with 30 degrees track [temperature].

“We come to a track where we reach easily 30 degrees this time of the year, and also we have this tyre at Qatar where we race at night time [when it’s colder], and we don’t have it [the old hard] here.

“So, it’s a contradiction that we have this allocation.

“But we’re here to compete. Everyone has the same tyres available, for sure the tyres are suiting some bikes more than others.

“So, it’s up to us and find something to so a saving job to be able to ride better.”

Read Also:

Teammate Brad Binder was similarly critical of Michelin’s current front compounds, calling the removal of last year’s hard front “a big disadvantage”.

“Yeah, for me it’s quite clear that it’s definitely a big disadvantage for us, because the hardest front tyre we have here is way too weak,” Binder added.

“It’s like bubblegum when braking on the front end to corners.

“It’s really difficult because of that, but it’s what we have and we’ll have to play with the setting a little bit and try to make it a lot better.”

shares
comments

Related video

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

Previous article

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Portugal GP
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

Leclerc: "Difficult to believe" Ferrari so close to top teams

1h
2
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

3h
3
Formula 1

Why F1 track limits are back in the spotlight at Imola

1h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari and Williams join F1's Z-shaped floor gang

2h
5
MotoGP

Marquez 'doesn’t understand' Portimao MotoGP practice speed

16h
Latest news
KTM unhappy with Portugal MotoGP tyre "handicap"
MotoGP

KTM unhappy with Portugal MotoGP tyre "handicap"

37m
MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

3h
MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

3h
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime
MotoGP

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

13h
Mir: Marquez’s MotoGP return doesn’t change my motivation
MotoGP

Mir: Marquez’s MotoGP return doesn’t change my motivation

15h
Latest videos
MotoGP 2021 kicks off in Qatar 02:07
MotoGP
Apr 10, 2021

MotoGP 2021 kicks off in Qatar

Mandalika Circuit update 04:32
MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021

Mandalika Circuit update

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Mar 27, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar Grand Prix

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders 01:45
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders

More from
Lewis Duncan
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Portugal GP Prime
MotoGP / Analysis

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Mir: Marquez’s MotoGP return doesn’t change my motivation Portugal GP
MotoGP / News

Mir: Marquez’s MotoGP return doesn’t change my motivation

Quartararo's Portugal MotoGP form helped by "less complaining" Portugal GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo's Portugal MotoGP form helped by "less complaining"

More from
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Reigning Dakar champion Benavides leaves Honda to join KTM
Dakar / Breaking news

Reigning Dakar champion Benavides leaves Honda to join KTM

KTM's Qatar pace makes Binder "sick to my stomach" Qatar GP
Video Inside
MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM's Qatar pace makes Binder "sick to my stomach"

Why Binder was destined to lead KTM in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP / Commentary

Why Binder was destined to lead KTM in MotoGP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
13h
Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Prime

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Pol Espargaro’s first results as a Honda MotoGP rider may not appear special. But dig a little deeper and a clearer picture of his performance emerges. And, as Lewis Duncan writes, it’s cause for celebration at Honda with the return of Marc Marquez set to provide Espargaro with the reference he has been missing so far this year

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2021
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

MotoGP’s 2021 rookie crop is one of the strongest in recent years, but one is already standing out. Jorge Martin’s Doha GP heroics have courted many to compare him to numerous MotoGP legends. Autosport spoke to Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti to find out why MotoGP’s latest Spanish star is already making such an impact

MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021
Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Prime

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

Despite Suzuki’s decision not to appeal against Race Direction’s refusal to penalise Jack Miller following the incident with Joan Mir in Losail, something must be done to avoid a repeat of such an incident, which could have easily ended in tragedy

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2021
Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Prime

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Lightning hasn't struck twice for Maverick Vinales since 2017 and his wayward form of recent years makes predicting how he'll fare each MotoGP race weekend tricky. But fresh from his Qatar GP win, Vinales looks like an even more dangerous prospect for the Doha GP following an intriguing Friday practice.

MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021
Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

OPINION: MotoGP is getting its own version of Drive to Survive on Amazon Prime at some point in the near future. It was news welcomed by the grid’s leading riders. And following the impact DTS has had on Formula 1, MotoGP desperately needs the same boost.

MotoGP
Mar 31, 2021
The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack' Prime

The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack'

Maverick Vinales’s authoritative victory at the MotoGP season opener came during a period of personal and professional change for the Yamaha rider. Can it be the springboard for a title challenge?

MotoGP
Mar 29, 2021
Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

OPINION: Jorge Lorenzo's status as one of the greatest MotoGP riders of all time is hard to dispute. But his constant social media spats with fellow riders and insistence on listing his achievements to his detractors are running the risk of tarnishing a legacy he worked hard to create.

MotoGP
Mar 20, 2021

Trending Today

Leclerc: "Difficult to believe" Ferrari so close to top teams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc: "Difficult to believe" Ferrari so close to top teams

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Why F1 track limits are back in the spotlight at Imola
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why F1 track limits are back in the spotlight at Imola

Ferrari and Williams join F1's Z-shaped floor gang
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Ferrari and Williams join F1's Z-shaped floor gang

Marquez 'doesn’t understand' Portimao MotoGP practice speed
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez 'doesn’t understand' Portimao MotoGP practice speed

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP MotoGP / News

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in both Imola sessions
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in both Imola sessions

AlphaTauri built special pedal case for Tsunoda
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri built special pedal case for Tsunoda

Latest news

KTM unhappy with Portugal MotoGP tyre "handicap"
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM unhappy with Portugal MotoGP tyre "handicap"

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP / News

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP MotoGP / News

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Analysis

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.