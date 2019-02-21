Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM: Marquez's salary better spent on bike development

shares
comments
KTM: Marquez's salary better spent on bike development
By:
Co-author: Gerald Dirnbeck
51m ago

KTM CEO Stefan Pierer believes the money it would take to sign five-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is better spent developing its RC16 premier-class bike.

Honda rider Marquez has been long linked with a potential future KTM switch due to his close ties with the Austrian team's title sponsor Red Bull.

But the Spaniard, whose current Honda deal runs through 2020, has repeatedly played down his interest in exploring MotoGP options away from his current employer.

Speaking at his team's 2019 launch, Pierer – who previously criticised Ducati for over-spending on Jorge Lorenzo's salary – suggested a bid for Marquez's services would not be the right move for KTM at this stage.

“Marc Marquez is an exceptional rider,” Pierer said. “He would certainly be able to win with our material. Thank God the rider is still very important in motorcycle racing.

“It's always difficult in the early stages of a project. If he wins, it's because of the rider. If he doesn't win, it's the bike's fault. You can only lose.

“I'm not even talking about the rider's salary, even if Red Bull would pay it. I'd rather put the saved money into the bike. But that takes a deep breath and patience."

Read Also:

KTM, which has expanded to four RC16 entries after the addition of Tech 3 as a satellite team has Pol Espargaro and Johann Zarco contracted as its works riders.

Espargaro scored its maiden MotoGP podium in a wet race in Valencia last year, while Zarco arrives as a statement signing, having opted to join KTM despite attracting interest from Honda.

Pierer revealed that KTM's MotoGP programme, which employs 180 people, is operating on a budget of 40 million Euros in 2019.

“We are in our third year and are still beginners, but we are on the right way,” Pierer said. “Racing also means patience.

“It took us seven years to win the Dakar Rally. Since then we've won 18 times in a row.

“MotoGP is a five-year programme and we are now in our third year. In the first year we started surprisingly well and in the second year we lost out due to injuries [to Espargaro and test rider Mika Kallio], but in the end we caught up again.

“For this year I expect to be in the top 10. If we get one podium, it would certainly be a great thing. Consistent single-digit finishes should be possible with our riders. In the fifth year we want to [reliably] fight for the podium.”

Zarco and Espargaro finished the pre-season test in Sepang 17th and 18th overall respectively, although Espargaro claimed afterwards that the RC16 had made huge gains in race trim.

“We're less than a second behind [the leaders],” Pierer estimated. “Between 0.5 and 0.7 seconds.

“We're in the lucky situation of being able to try a lot of things during the year [due to manufacturer concessions].”

Stefan Pierer, KTM

Stefan Pierer, KTM

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Quartararo adamant he's not too young for MotoGP

Previous article

Quartararo adamant he's not too young for MotoGP
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Red zone: trending stories

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens Barcelona February testing
Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

8h ago
Kubica admits Williams running Article
Formula 1

Kubica admits Williams running "compromised" car

KTM: Marquez's salary better spent on bike development Article
MotoGP

KTM: Marquez's salary better spent on bike development

Latest videos
Sights & Sounds: Onboard with Joey Dunlop at Isle of Man 1983 04:31
MotoGP

Sights & Sounds: Onboard with Joey Dunlop at Isle of Man 1983

Feb 19, 2019
Live: Repsol Honda Team 2019. Official Presentation 01:00:00
MotoGP

Live: Repsol Honda Team 2019. Official Presentation

Jan 23, 2019

Shop Our Store
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez

Shop Now

News in depth
KTM: Marquez's salary better spent on bike development
MotoGP

KTM: Marquez's salary better spent on bike development

Quartararo adamant he's not too young for MotoGP
MotoGP

Quartararo adamant he's not too young for MotoGP

Zarco: Top-10 finish in Qatar
MotoGP

Zarco: Top-10 finish in Qatar "not a crazy target"

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.