Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / 2022 Silverstone MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more Next / MotoGP announces date and layout tweak for 2023 British GP
MotoGP / British GP News

KTM-bound Miller appreciates Ducati’s “unusual” MotoGP update plan

Jack Miller says he “appreciates” Ducati’s “unusual” decision to continue giving him development parts despite his impending move to KTM in MotoGP next year.

Lewis Duncan
By:
KTM-bound Miller appreciates Ducati’s “unusual” MotoGP update plan
Listen to this article

The three-time MotoGP race winner will join KTM next year at its factory squad after signing a two-year deal to join the Austrian manufacturer, partnering Brad Binder.

Miller has been a mainstay of Ducati’s line-up since 2018, first at Pramac and then its factory squad, and has been a key asset in its development drive – the Australian being the first to trial the marque’s various ride height devices.

At the British Grand Prix on Saturday, Miller – who qualified third - trialled the ‘Stegosaurus’ wing configuration on the rear tail unit of his GP22, which made its debut on the Gresini Ducati of Enea Bastianini and Pramac bike of Jorge Martin.

This is despite Miller leaving for rival marque KTM at the end of the year, though the Australian says Ducati has been “100% honest” with him in what its plans are since he made the decision on his future.

“I mean, at the end of the day they were straight up with me,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com how valued Ducati’s decision to continue giving him updates despite his impeding exit made him feel.

“Once I told them [I was going to KTM], we had this discussion.

“It’s very unusual for a factory to continue giving the rider updates especially when the rider is leaving.

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“But they’ve been 100% honest with me throughout the whole thing.

“And also you see what they do with all the bikes on the grid, they give them the maximum that they can.

“It’s in their DNA. It’s a massive thing from Gigi and those guys there and they really push for that. On that side of things, I greatly appreciate it.

“There’s nothing worse when you don’t get the updates or being locked out of getting data.

“They’re being 100% transparent with me right up until the end, so it’s nice to have that feeling for sure.”

On Friday, Bastianini said the new rear wings helped him with stability under braking, but Miller says he can feel no difference with them on his bike at present after his test on Saturday.

“In my honest opinion I can’t feel anything, except I just got to watch my leg when I put my leg on the bike,” he noted.

“But I can’t feel anything while I’m riding. We need to analyse it obviously, but for the moment nothing.”

shares
comments
2022 Silverstone MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
Previous article

2022 Silverstone MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
Next article

MotoGP announces date and layout tweak for 2023 British GP

MotoGP announces date and layout tweak for 2023 British GP
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Espargaro diagnosed with heel fracture after 185km/h Silverstone MotoGP crash British GP
MotoGP

Espargaro diagnosed with heel fracture after 185km/h Silverstone MotoGP crash

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him British GP Prime
MotoGP

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

MotoGP announces 2023 pre-season test dates
MotoGP

MotoGP announces 2023 pre-season test dates

Jack Miller More from
Jack Miller
Miller to raise concerns about Stowe wall after MotoGP British GP FP2 crash British GP
MotoGP

Miller to raise concerns about Stowe wall after MotoGP British GP FP2 crash

Bagnaia’s drink-driving incident 'hasn’t compromised' MotoGP preparations British GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia’s drink-driving incident 'hasn’t compromised' MotoGP preparations

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Prime
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Ducati Team More from
Ducati Team
Bagnaia grateful for British GP advice from MotoGP legends Rossi, Stoner British GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia grateful for British GP advice from MotoGP legends Rossi, Stoner

Ducati debuts ‘Stegosaurus’ aero in British MotoGP practice British GP
MotoGP

Ducati debuts ‘Stegosaurus’ aero in British MotoGP practice

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime
MotoGP

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Latest news

Espargaro diagnosed with heel fracture after 185km/h Silverstone MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro diagnosed with heel fracture after 185km/h Silverstone MotoGP crash

Aprilia has revealed Aleix Espargaro has been diagnosed with a heel fracture following his violent 185km/h Silverstone MotoGP crash.

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP announces 2023 pre-season test dates
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP announces 2023 pre-season test dates

MotoGP has announced the provisional dates for 2023 pre-season testing, with three days in Malaysia in February followed by two in Portugal in mid-March.

Vinales “never” doubted Aprilia MotoGP move following Silverstone podium
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “never” doubted Aprilia MotoGP move following Silverstone podium

Maverick Vinales says he “never” doubted his move to Aprilia from Yamaha would pay off after he scored his second-successive podium of 2022 in the MotoGP British Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
2 h
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.