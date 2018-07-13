Sign in
MotoGP / German GP / Breaking news

Kallio taken to hospital after high-speed FP2 crash

By: Valentin Khorounzhiy
Jul 13, 2018, 1:39 PM

KTM rider Mika Kallio has been hospitalised with a possible right knee injury after a heavy shunt during Friday MotoGP practice at the Sachsenring.

Kallio, who serves as KTM's test rider, is making his third wildcard outing of the MotoGP campaign at the German venue.

The Finn went off-track in the early minutes of FP2, going straight on through the gravel at the high-speed Turn 8.

He remained on his RC16 for much of his ride through the gravel trap but eventually fell off, hitting the air fence moments before his KTM bike did the same.

Kallio remained conscious after the hit but was unable to walk away from the site of the crash and had to be stretchered off.

He was taken to the medical centre, and his KTM team has now confirmed that he has been transferred to hospital with "suspicion of knee injury".

