Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Lewis Hamilton predicted to thrive in 2026 by former team-mate: "back to his best"

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Lewis Hamilton predicted to thrive in 2026 by former team-mate: "back to his best"

"F1" movie sequel confirmed by producer Jerry Bruckheimer after $630million box office success

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
"F1" movie sequel confirmed by producer Jerry Bruckheimer after $630million box office success

F1 2026 cars faster than expected with performance levels similar to 2025 - Pirelli

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
F1 2026 cars faster than expected with performance levels similar to 2025 - Pirelli

Which Norris will F1 get in 2026?

Formula 1
Which Norris will F1 get in 2026?

Oscar Piastri's new F1 support network revealed

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Oscar Piastri's new F1 support network revealed

Jorge Martin sought Marc Marquez’s advice before undergoing further surgery

MotoGP
MotoGP
Jorge Martin sought Marc Marquez’s advice before undergoing further surgery

New Max Verstappen docuseries released: Watch the trailer here

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
New Max Verstappen docuseries released: Watch the trailer here

Valtteri Bottas teases Drive to Survive episode after Cadillac signing sparked Netflix call

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Valtteri Bottas teases Drive to Survive episode after Cadillac signing sparked Netflix call
MotoGP

Jorge Martin sought Marc Marquez’s advice before undergoing further surgery

Jorge Martin took advice from Marc Marquez before undergoing surgery again this winter to resolve his ongoing injury niggles

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
Published:
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Lluis Gene / AFP via Getty Images

Jorge Martin, who returned to riding on Tuesday, sought advice from Marc Marquez before undergoing surgery again this winter to address persistent issues with his collarbone and scaphoid.

The winter has not unfolded exactly as Martin had planned. Despite making his comeback in Valencia at the final round of last season - after missing the previous four races due to the crash he suffered in Japan, where he broke his right collarbone and left scaphoid - the Spaniard was unable to shake off the discomfort in the weeks that followed.

The situation worsened one day at home when he reached for a bottle. “I started feeling pain in both my wrist and my collarbone. Suddenly I felt a very sharp stab in the collarbone area,” the Aprilia rider admitted last week at the Sepang circuit.

That episode made him realise something might not be right.

“Jorge called me at the end of the season to ask for advice,” Marquez told Motorsport.com. “I recommended he visit the doctors who operated on my thumb [in 2023] and my shoulder last winter, and I gave him their contact details.”

Martin duly got in touch with Dr Ignacio Roger de Ona’s team at the Ruber Clinic in Madrid, who advised him to undergo another procedure, this time involving a bone graft from his hip to reinforce the affected collarbone.

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

The evidence is visible when Martín lifts his shirt to reveal the two incisions on his lower torso, where the bone material was extracted before being implanted into his collarbone.

“Now my collarbone is stronger than ever,” joked the Madrid-born rider, who chose to keep the surgeries secret while waiting to see whether he would be fit to take part in the first three days of testing in Malaysia in early February. In fact, the 2024 world champion made no mention of the operations during Aprilia’s launch event in Milan a few days earlier.

It was Motorsport.com that revealed after the event that Martín had undergone surgery in December - procedures that ultimately prevented him from riding at Sepang.

Read Also:

This Monday, Martin underwent a final check-up that confirmed he was fit to return to riding a road bike, which he did on Tuesday at the Aspar Circuit in Valencia.

The Spaniard hopes to take part in the second official pre-season test, scheduled for 21-22 February in Thailand – the venue that will host the season opener on 1 March.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Joan Mir fears early silly season could leave MotoGP riders regretting their decisions

Top Comments

More from
Oriol Puigdemont

Why Toprak Razgatlioglu is slower than he expected

MotoGP
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Why Toprak Razgatlioglu is slower than he expected

How Ducati sent a warning to its MotoGP rivals at Sepang test

MotoGP
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
How Ducati sent a warning to its MotoGP rivals at Sepang test

Yamaha halts Sepang MotoGP running while investigating M1 engine issue

MotoGP
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Yamaha halts Sepang MotoGP running while investigating M1 engine issue
More from
Marc Marquez

Alex Marquez edges Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez in Sepang race simulations

MotoGP
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Alex Marquez edges Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez in Sepang race simulations

Ducati: Marc Marquez “helped, protected” Francesco Bagnaia in rough moments

MotoGP
MotoGP
Ducati: Marc Marquez “helped, protected” Francesco Bagnaia in rough moments

Marc Marquez and Ducati set for two-year MotoGP contract extension

MotoGP
MotoGP
Ducati launch
Marc Marquez and Ducati set for two-year MotoGP contract extension

Latest news

Lewis Hamilton predicted to thrive in 2026 by former team-mate: "back to his best"

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
McLaren launch
Lewis Hamilton predicted to thrive in 2026 by former team-mate: "back to his best"

"F1" movie sequel confirmed by producer Jerry Bruckheimer after $630million box office success

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
McLaren launch
"F1" movie sequel confirmed by producer Jerry Bruckheimer after $630million box office success

F1 2026 cars faster than expected with performance levels similar to 2025 - Pirelli

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
F1 2026 cars faster than expected with performance levels similar to 2025 - Pirelli

Which Norris will F1 get in 2026?

Formula 1
Which Norris will F1 get in 2026?