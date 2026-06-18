Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

FIA president sets timeline to announce new WRC commercial rights holder

WRC
Rally Greece
FIA president sets timeline to announce new WRC commercial rights holder

Fabio Quartararo still wants F1 test after abandoned Mercedes plans

MotoGP
Czech GP
Fabio Quartararo still wants F1 test after abandoned Mercedes plans

Maverick Vinales accuses KTM of leaving him in limbo: “I don’t even know where I stand”

MotoGP
Czech GP
Maverick Vinales accuses KTM of leaving him in limbo: “I don’t even know where I stand”

Alex Marquez set to return to MotoGP action a month after horror Barcelona crash

MotoGP
Czech GP
Alex Marquez set to return to MotoGP action a month after horror Barcelona crash

Jorge Martin responds to Aprilia criticism: ‘We shouldn’t shoot ourselves in the foot’

MotoGP
Czech GP
Jorge Martin responds to Aprilia criticism: ‘We shouldn’t shoot ourselves in the foot’

Monaco results overturned, teams protesting, new hearings scheduled – what is going on?

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Monaco results overturned, teams protesting, new hearings scheduled – what is going on?

Where will Kevin Magnussen rank among the Project 91 NASCAR drivers?

NASCAR Cup
San Diego
Where will Kevin Magnussen rank among the Project 91 NASCAR drivers?

KTM to allow Ducati-bound Pedro Acosta to try its 2027 bike at Brno test

MotoGP
Czech GP
KTM to allow Ducati-bound Pedro Acosta to try its 2027 bike at Brno test
MotoGP Czech GP

Jorge Martin responds to Aprilia criticism: ‘We shouldn’t shoot ourselves in the foot’

Martin at odds with Aprilia over the cause of his Hungary crash as he calls for unity within the team

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Jorge Martin says it’s time for Aprilia to be “more united than ever” after he came under fire from team boss Massimo Rivola for triggering a major pile-up in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Aprilia Racing CEO Rivola publicly criticised Martin for crashing at the start of the Balaton Park race, saying the 2024 MotoGP champion should have been more careful given the circumstances.

The incident had widespread ramifications for the Italian marque, with Martin taking out both team-mate Marco Bezzecchi and Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez after going down at Turn 1 - something Rivola said made Aprilia look “stupid”.

Speaking on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Czech GP, Martin said the team would be “shooting itself in the foot” if it didn’t work together to achieve its goals.

“I think it's time to be more united than ever because if we are one against one another, it's like shooting ourselves [in the foot]. Like, it's nonsense. 

“We have to be intelligent. I will be intelligent. I spoke with Marco after the race twice. For sure, it was difficult at that moment.

“I spoke today with Massimo and I think we are on the same line. Now it's different compared to two weeks ago and everything is in the same direction.”

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Asked if he was surprised to see Rivola making such strong comments in Hungary, Martin added: “Every person has their own opinion. I cannot share everybody’s opinion.  

“I was the first one who didn't want to crash into nobody. I'm so sorry for the teams. I just want to learn from that mistake, but this is racing.

“Sometimes I make it, sometimes they make it to me, sometimes other riders can crash into other riders, and the important thing for me is to learn, and that luckily nothing important happened.”

Martin disputed Rivola’s suggestion that the accident was caused by rider error, insisting he didn’t do anything strange - although he admitted he could have hit the brakes earlier.

“Honestly, I didn't do anything strange,” the Spaniard said. “As soon as I touched the brake, I lost the front, so I released a bit. But in this first-gear corner, as soon as I released, I was really much faster than the rest.

“I tried to brake again, and then I lost a bit more of the front, and then, I completely lost control. 

“I really hoped at that point that I was able to recover the control, but it was impossible.

He added:  "I learned that maybe I had to brake two meters before. I didn't do anything crazy. I didn't want to overtake, but if I go to Balaton next time, I will be more careful.

"Anyway, I will not lose my sense, I will not lose my hunger, and I will try to overtake always in the first corner as many riders as I can, because this is my instinct, and I will continue to do it. The day I feel I lose this, I will stay at home."

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article KTM to allow Ducati-bound Pedro Acosta to try its 2027 bike at Brno test
Next article Alex Marquez set to return to MotoGP action a month after horror Barcelona crash

Top Comments
More from
Rachit Thukral

Fabio Quartararo still wants F1 test after abandoned Mercedes plans

MotoGP
MotoGP
Czech GP
Fabio Quartararo still wants F1 test after abandoned Mercedes plans

Can Formula E's nearly man finally get his crown?

Formula E
Can Formula E's nearly man finally get his crown?

Porsche says 2030 WEC Hypercar rules mark “significant step” but no decision on comeback

WEC
WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Porsche says 2030 WEC Hypercar rules mark “significant step” but no decision on comeback
More from
Jorge Martin

Aprilia team-mates Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin couldn’t be any more different

MotoGP
MotoGP
Czech GP
Aprilia team-mates Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin couldn’t be any more different

Aprilia boss admits Hungary GP crash made it “look so stupid”

MotoGP
MotoGP
Hungarian GP
Aprilia boss admits Hungary GP crash made it “look so stupid”

As Marquez sinks and Martin surges, Bezzecchi knows exactly who to beat for the MotoGP title

MotoGP
French GP
As Marquez sinks and Martin surges, Bezzecchi knows exactly who to beat for the MotoGP title
More from
Aprilia Racing Team

Joan Mir to test Honda’s 2027 MotoGP bike in Brno despite impending Ducati move

MotoGP
MotoGP
Joan Mir to test Honda’s 2027 MotoGP bike in Brno despite impending Ducati move

Pirelli doesn't intend to make a "Marquez" tyre for MotoGP: "It is not our style"

MotoGP
MotoGP
Pirelli doesn't intend to make a "Marquez" tyre for MotoGP: "It is not our style"

MotoGP’s new era: one bike in practice and less track time from 2027

MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP’s new era: one bike in practice and less track time from 2027

Latest news

FIA president sets timeline to announce new WRC commercial rights holder

WRC
Rally Greece
FIA president sets timeline to announce new WRC commercial rights holder

Fabio Quartararo still wants F1 test after abandoned Mercedes plans

MotoGP
Czech GP
Fabio Quartararo still wants F1 test after abandoned Mercedes plans

Maverick Vinales accuses KTM of leaving him in limbo: “I don’t even know where I stand”

MotoGP
Czech GP
Maverick Vinales accuses KTM of leaving him in limbo: “I don’t even know where I stand”

Alex Marquez set to return to MotoGP action a month after horror Barcelona crash

MotoGP
Czech GP
Alex Marquez set to return to MotoGP action a month after horror Barcelona crash

Feature

Discover prime content

Why MotoGP's latest Hungarian experiment may not last

MotoGP
Hungarian GP
By Rachit Thukral
Why MotoGP's latest Hungarian experiment may not last

What we learned from MotoGP’s unusual Hungarian GP

MotoGP
Hungarian GP
By Rachit Thukral
What we learned from MotoGP’s unusual Hungarian GP

How Trackhouse is preparing for the post-Davide Brivio era

MotoGP
Italian GP
By Oriol Puigdemont
How Trackhouse is preparing for the post-Davide Brivio era

Why MotoGP's chiefs need to start listening to the riders on sprint issue

MotoGP
Italian GP
By Richard Asher
Why MotoGP's chiefs need to start listening to the riders on sprint issue
View more