Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Qatar GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization Next / Bastianini: Maiden MotoGP win “unexpected” in Qatar GP
MotoGP / Qatar GP News

Martin had “fear about my life” in Bagnaia Qatar MotoGP crash

Jorge Martin says he had “fear about my life” in the tangle with factory Ducati MotoGP rider Francesco Bagnaia which took both out of the Qatar Grand Prix.  

Martin had “fear about my life” in Bagnaia Qatar MotoGP crash
Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

Martin got a terrible launch from pole position and slid to eighth on the opening lap, while Bagnaia went from ninth to 16th at one stage.

The latter managed to recover positions into the top 10 by mid-distance and tried to overtake Martin into Turn 1 on lap 12, but he tucked the front on the entry to the corner and wiped both out of the race.

Martin says he has some pain in his right hand and admits he feared for his life in the incident.

“I have a lot of pain in my right hand, so we will check it tomorrow in Barcelona,” he said. “I hope nothing is broken and we can race well in Indonesia.

“Actually, it was the first time I had fear about my life because I was really fast into the gravel between both bikes. I think I pushed Pecco’s bike with my hand and there is where I had the pain. So, it’s just the big finger I have pain and let’s check tomorrow if it’s OK.”

For Bagnaia’s part, he says locking the front of his Ducati while trying to pass Martin was “strange” and apologised to the Spaniard.

“I was recovering positions but my speed was not so high,” Bagnaia said. “And I was losing too much time in the acceleration, and we have to understand why.

“I was a bit late to entry [into the corner] on Jorge, but the braking was not too hard.

“So, it has been quite strange to have this front locking in this moment. I have just to say sorry to Ducati and to Pramac and Jorge.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team after the crash

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team after the crash

Photo by: MotoGP

Martin added that he isn’t angry about the crash, but more about the fact he “wasn’t competitive today”, while admitting the 2022 Ducati seemingly “doesn’t have a strong point now” compared to its rivals.

“The crash sometimes happens, so just I am angry because we weren’t competitive today,” he said. “I was expecting to fight for the podium, or even the victory today but the pace wasn’t there. We had some issues and we need to understand.

“I could not overtake even the Aprilias or the Suzukis, so I don’t know exactly which is our strong point now.

“We don’t have a strong point, so we need to understand well and try to improve because today I could finish seventh, eighth. That was the maximum today.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Qatar GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Previous article

Qatar GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Next article

Bastianini: Maiden MotoGP win “unexpected” in Qatar GP

Bastianini: Maiden MotoGP win “unexpected” in Qatar GP
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Bastianini: Maiden MotoGP win “unexpected” in Qatar GP Qatar GP
MotoGP

Bastianini: Maiden MotoGP win “unexpected” in Qatar GP

Quartararo “worried” about Yamaha after difficult Qatar MotoGP opener Qatar GP
MotoGP

Quartararo “worried” about Yamaha after difficult Qatar MotoGP opener

The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022 Qatar GP Prime
MotoGP

The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022

Latest news

Bastianini: Maiden MotoGP win “unexpected” in Qatar GP
MotoGP MotoGP

Bastianini: Maiden MotoGP win “unexpected” in Qatar GP

Martin had “fear about my life” in Bagnaia Qatar MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Martin had “fear about my life” in Bagnaia Qatar MotoGP crash

Qatar GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
MotoGP MotoGP

Qatar GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

Quartararo “worried” about Yamaha after difficult Qatar MotoGP opener
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “worried” about Yamaha after difficult Qatar MotoGP opener

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022 Prime

The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022

The MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar this weekend and its defending champion has a significant disadvantage against the chasing pack which will truly test his title credentials. Here's what to look out for ahead of the start of the 2022 season.

MotoGP
Mar 3, 2022
How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales Prime

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales

Maverick Vinales’ 2022 season appears to be make or break for the trouble MotoGP star, as he embarks on a full-time campaign with Aprilia after his acrimonious Yamaha split last year. The team is convinced it has pulled off a blinder in signing the nine-time race winner and is doing everything it can to extract the maximum from Vinales.

MotoGP
Mar 1, 2022
Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test Prime

Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo's MotoGP title defence has gotten off to a rocky start, as he has expressed dismay at a lack of progress made by Yamaha with the engine of its 2022 bike - so much so, he says his future beyond 2022 remains "open". Will this weekend's season-opening Qatar GP prove Quartararo's complaints have been valid, or simply about pressuring Yamaha during contract negotiations?

MotoGP
Feb 28, 2022
How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team Prime

How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team

Ducati came close to its first MotoGP world championship since the heady days of Casey Stoner in 2021. And it did so with a line-up born out of a risky philosophy change that has ultimately allowed Ducati mould a MotoGP super team that goes into the 2022 season as an expected favourite

MotoGP
Feb 22, 2022
Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike

The radical change of concept that Honda has pursued for its 2022 MotoGP bike has been the main talking point in pre-season testing. Most of its rivals highlighted have the competitiveness of a bike that is still very young and all indications suggest that their concerns are fully justified...

MotoGP
Feb 15, 2022
Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war? Prime

Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war?

After just five days of official running across Sepang and the Mandalika International Street Circuit, preparations for the 2022 MotoGP season are now over. Here's what we learned from testing and who looks to have come out on top

MotoGP
Feb 14, 2022
Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset Prime

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset

Yamaha’s testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.