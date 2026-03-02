Skip to main content

MotoGP Thailand GP

Jorge Martin: Marco Bezzecchi was "on another level" at Thai GP

The Spaniard couldn't live with the dominant Thai GP winner this time around, but says he will be fighting for victory very soon

Richard Asher
Edited:
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Qian Jun / MB Media via Getty Images

2024 MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin has admitted that his factory Aprilia team-mate was "on another level" in Thailand.

Bezzecchi stormed to pole position and a clear victory in the grand prix at Buriram. Martin came home fourth as Aprilias took four of the top five spots.

Read Also:

While the Madrid native is not back to full fitness following his troubled 2025 season, he acknowledged Bezzecchi was too good under the circumstances.

Speaking after the day's action on Saturday, Martin said he was happy with progress but could not be measured against his team-mate.

"I think qualifying is now what I'm focused on," he said. "In terms of pace, taking away Marco, let's say, because he's on another level at the moment, I'm not that far [from] second or third position."

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Bezzecchi's work also came in for public praise from Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez, who also reached for the "another level" terminology after Sunday's action.

But despite the hype, Bezzecchi was determined not to read too much into the situation as the MotoGP embarks on a 22-race schedule.

"For sure, Aprilia did a good job this winter," said the man from Rimini. "They've been working super hard through the break to try to bring us some important items to try. Of course, this was important, but I have to say that it's also very, very early to say this.

"It's only one race. The championship is very, very long. So let's try to keep ourselves calm. Focus always. [We are] super hungry to try to make the best of every weekend that we can."

Bezzecchi received a timely wake-up call on Saturday, when he fell in the sprint after vaulting into an early lead.

Martin, who rated himself with a 9/10 for the weekend, suggested it would not be long before he was fit enough to contemplate that lofty Bezzecchi level.

"As soon as I can attack as I want, I think I will make another small step. And this small step will bring me to the fight for victories," the Spaniard concluded.

