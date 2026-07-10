Jorge Martin has no "strong points": "If we go on like this, it will be difficult"

Jorge Martin is struggling to remain optimistic about his chances of ending a miniature victory drought at this weekend's German Grand Prix.

The MotoGP points leader looked on course to lead Aprilia's 2026 challenge when he won the French Grand Prix in May, but the factory rider has not been able to recapture that kind of form since.

Although he made it through to Saturday's Q2 session at the Sachsenring, he was the slowest of the four Aprilia riders on Friday. This is becoming a familiar pattern - and Martin has watched each of the other three win at least a sprint race since his Le Mans dream weekend.

"On Fridays, I always feel like we are a step behind because I never rode here with Aprilia," he said. "So I always feel it, and it was a big difference compared to the last time here."

While the slow starts are understandable given that Martin missed most of the 2025 races due to injury, he says the current dip runs deeper than that.

"I am still a bit far from the fight for victory. I think for the podium we are a bit in the mix, but we need to make an effort.

"At the moment, I feel no rear grip and the front is moving a lot in the edge of the corner, so I have no strong point at the moment.

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Steve Wobser / via Getty Images

"I just go and do my best, but if we continue like this it will be a difficult race. But I really hope that we will find something that will help me for the podium.

"For me, the only target is to continue improving my feeling, because I did a great first part of the season, a really good one from where I was coming. But my target is always to improve and improve, and now I feel we are a bit far away from the victory at Le Mans or from other races."

Martin also kept up the pressure on Aprilia, which has faced a Ducati backlash after enjoying a dominant start to the season.

"I know that the rest of the pack, let's say Ducati, improved a lot. And there are other brands that are improving. So we need to continue that line, because if not you get behind."