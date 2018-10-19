Sign in
MotoGP / Japanese GP / Breaking news

Lorenzo withdraws from Motegi MotoGP round

Lorenzo withdraws from Motegi MotoGP round
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
Co-author: Oriol Puigdemont
1h ago

Ducati MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo will not take part in the remainder of the Japanese Grand Prix weekend, it has been confirmed.

Still suffering from his Thailand injuries, Lorenzo told media on Thursday that he was still uncertain of being able to race as he was still in pain from his fractured left wrist.

He attempted to participate in first practice on Friday morning, but completed only two laps - an out-lap and an in-lap - at pedestrian speed before returning to the pits and removing his helmet.

Confirmation that the Spaniard will take no further part in the weekend came before the end of FP1.

Teammate Andrea Dovizioso topped the session, eclipsing LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow by just over a tenth.

Ducati will not replace Lorenzo for the Japanese GP weekend, but is understood to have lined up test rider Michele Pirro in case Lorenzo is still unfit to race in Australia in a week's time.

Crutchlow: You can't compare my career to Rea's

Crutchlow: You can't compare my career to Rea's

Motegi MotoGP: Dovizioso leads Crutchlow in first practice

Motegi MotoGP: Dovizioso leads Crutchlow in first practice
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Japanese GP
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Breaking news

