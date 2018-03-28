Should Zarco join Marquez at Honda in 2019?

Should Tech 3 Yamaha superstar Johann Zarco join Marc Marquez at Repsol Honda for the 2019 MotoGP season? Valentin Khorounzhiy and Jamie Klein take up two opposing sides of the argument.

For: Zarco should strike while the iron is hot

Valentin Khorounzhiy

To get a good sense of just how much an impression Johann Zarco has made on MotoGP since his arrival, you need only to look at the list of manufacturers interested in his signature.

Honda, of course, is on the list of potential suitors, as are Suzuki and KTM. Ducati is known to be monitoring the situation in case it doesn't come up with a way to retain its two current riders, and even Yamaha, despite already having its works line-up firmed up, has not ruled out making a play.

It's never that simple of course – the aforementioned parties will all have massively different contracts to offer, if those offers even materialise at all. But if Zarco does have all of these options available and the choice is down to him, it is clear. He should be joining the Honda “dream team”.

Taken by itself, Dani Pedrosa's Honda ride is probably the best of those currently up for grabs for 2019 and beyond. The Repsol-backed works team is an eternal MotoGP front-runner, and is a surefire bet to remain that for the foreseeable future.

The Honda bike admittedly, has not seemed like the best available option in a few years, unstable and lacking acceleration. But the improvements in this off-season have been clear as day, and while a Honda did not win in Qatar last time out, it sure came close, at a track that isn't supposed to favour it.

Right now, it might just be the bike to have. Unfortunately for Zarco, a works Honda is part of a package deal that also includes being teammate to Marquez, in a team clearly tailored for Marquez.

But what other winning manufacturer will he not have that problem with? If he gets a third works Yamaha, would that not mean having to contend with Valentino Rossi's obvious influence? If he goes to Ducati, will it be that much easier alongside Andrea Dovizioso or Jorge Lorenzo?

Zarco says he is not afraid of Marquez, and why should he be? The Spaniard is brilliant, untouchable on his best days, but he is not perfect. He has indeed beaten his teammate in every MotoGP campaign so far, but he's only had the one teammate: Pedrosa.

World-class machinery will come with a world-class teammate. Without the latter, you can't be certain of the former. Zarco could sign up to lead Suzuki or KTM or even stay at Tech 3 in 2019, but all he will have is a promise of a winning bike down the line.

Is down the line good enough? Zarco, who will turn 28 this year, is older than Marquez, and considerably older than Maverick Vinales. This should not worry him, of course (it hasn't slowed down Valentino Rossi much, after all), but let's not kid ourselves and say it is a complete non-factor.

Zarco's stock is as high as it could possibly be now. In MotoGP's strange two-year-cycle, you are only as good as the season before when it comes to factory deal negotiations – and Zarco was very good in 2017.

In deciding his future, he should make sure he doesn't have to wait around for a championship-calibre bike. He has earned one, and he should reap the rewards as soon as possible.

Johann Zarco, Monster Yamaha Tech 3, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Against: Zarco should steer clear of Marquez

Jamie Klein

While Zarco spoke in Qatar of Repsol Honda being a “dream team”, there are reasons to think that such a move could quickly turn into a nightmare for the French rider – relating mostly to the rider he would be forced to share a pitbox with.

Make no mistake, Repsol Honda is Marc Marquez’s team. It revolves around the explosive, phenomenal talent of its lead rider, who time and time again has overcome the deficiencies of the RC213V in a way that Dani Pedrosa simply hasn’t been able to consistently.

Maverick Vinales has found out the hard way just what it’s like sharing a pitbox with a force of nature like Valentino Rossi, and Zarco could be bruised just as badly by pitting himself against Marquez. The only way to shift the centre of gravity at HRC would be by repeatedly beating the Spaniard, something even someone of Zarco’s talent could struggle to do.

The RC213V, while a more rounded weapon that it was in previous years, is very much moulded around Marquez’s all-action style, favouring hard, late braking and the shortest possible time spent at full lean. In other words, the exact opposite of Jorge Lorenzo’s Yamaha that Zarco has been aiming to recreate aboard the 2016-spec Yamaha M1.

Lorenzo himself has also demonstrated what a tricky task it is to switch to a bike that requires a totally different way of riding. A full year on from the Spaniard’s move, the first win remains not only an unchecked box, but seems some way off yet.

Granted, Zarco may prove more adaptable than Lorenzo, but a Honda move is still a big risk, and an unnecessary one considering the other factories that have shown a keen interest in his services: namely KTM and Suzuki.

The Suzuki GSX-RR is a fundamentally similar bike to the Yamaha, and so there is reason to think Zarco would gel immediately with it. And given the calibre of results that old Moto2 title rival Alex Rins is now capable of fighting for, it’s not hard to imagine Zarco being a podium challenger virtually from the outset, and maybe more.

KTM would be a more of a long-term bet, but it offers something unique: the chance to shape an entire factory, and motorcycle, to his needs. Right now, the RC16 is something of a blank canvas, and Zarco could gradually develop it into the perfect weapon with the aid of the considerable resources the Austrian marque is ploughing into its project.

CEO Stefan Pierer has already singled out Zarco as his number one choice for 2019, and it’s not hard to see why. Better that, surely, than risk being number two to Marquez at Honda.

Johann Zarco, Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images