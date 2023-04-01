Subscribe
Previous / MotoGP Argentina GP: Binder wins sprint thriller from 15th Next / Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash
MotoGP / Argentinian GP News

Joan Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint crash

Honda’s Joan Mir has been taken to hospital for checks on a possible ankle injury after crashing out of the MotoGP sprint race at the Argentina Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Joan Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint crash
Listen to this article

The new Honda signing has endured a miserable weekend at Rio Hondo so far, ending Friday last on the timesheets and failing to lift himself out of that position in qualifying.

On the opening lap of Saturday’s 12-lap sprint in Argentina, Mir crashed at Turn 7 and was taken to the medical centre for checks. Initial scans revealed no serious injury on his right ankle, but Mir has been transferred to hospital in nearby Santiago for further checks.

A brief statement from Honda read: “After his fall, Joan Mir will be transferred to hospital in Santiago for further precautionary checks after the large impact.

“No major injuries were detected in the initial checks at the circuit medical centre.”

Mir is thought to be going to hospital to have a bump on his head checked after the crash.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing crash

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Honda is already one rider down in Argentina after Marc Marquez was forced to withdraw from the round last week due to a broken hand.

The eight-time world champion was involved in a controversial crash with RNF Aprilia’s Miguel Oliveira at the Portuguese GP, which left Marquez with a fracture to his right thumb.

Marquez was due to serve a double long lap penalty in Argentina for his Oliveira clash, but was set to avoid this when he withdrew from the event.

The FIM stewards updated its penalty application earlier this week to ensure Marquez serves it at the next round he will contest.

This move led to an appeal from Honda, who felt this went against the regulations, with the matter now to be heard in the FIM’s Court of Appeal in Switzerland.

Marquez is one of four riders out of action in Argentina, with injury ruling Oliveira, Ducati’s Enea Bastianini and Tech3’s Pol Espargaro out also.

Tech3 revealed on Friday that Espargaro has had surgery on a jaw fracture he suffered in a violent FP2 crash in Portugal and has been transferred out of the intensive care ward in Barcelona.

KTM’s Brad Binder won Saturday’s sprint in Argentina having started from 15th on the grid. Gresini’s Alex Marquez will start on pole for Sunday’s grand prix.

Read Also:
shares
comments

MotoGP Argentina GP: Binder wins sprint thriller from 15th

Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash

Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash

MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash

MotoGP Argentina GP: Binder wins sprint thriller from 15th

MotoGP Argentina GP: Binder wins sprint thriller from 15th

MotoGP
Argentinian GP

MotoGP Argentina GP: Binder wins sprint thriller from 15th MotoGP Argentina GP: Binder wins sprint thriller from 15th

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Joan Mir More from
Joan Mir
Mir penalised for Quartararo clash in Portugal MotoGP sprint race

Mir penalised for Quartararo clash in Portugal MotoGP sprint race

MotoGP
Portugal GP

Mir penalised for Quartararo clash in Portugal MotoGP sprint race Mir penalised for Quartararo clash in Portugal MotoGP sprint race

Mir “dreaming for a long time” about his Honda MotoGP switch

Mir “dreaming for a long time” about his Honda MotoGP switch

MotoGP
Portugal GP

Mir “dreaming for a long time” about his Honda MotoGP switch Mir “dreaming for a long time” about his Honda MotoGP switch

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Latest news

WRC legend Loeb victorious on rally return in Azores

WRC legend Loeb victorious on rally return in Azores

Misc Other rally
Azores Rally

WRC legend Loeb victorious on rally return in Azores WRC legend Loeb victorious on rally return in Azores

Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag

Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag

Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation

Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation

Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result

Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.