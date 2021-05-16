Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / French MotoGP: Miller wins chaotic flag-to-flag race
MotoGP / French GP News

MotoGP champion Mir baffled by race-ending Le Mans crash

By:

Reigning MotoGP world champion admits “I don’t know what happened” when he crashed out of the wet French Grand Prix on the fifth lap.

MotoGP champion Mir baffled by race-ending Le Mans crash

The Suzuki rider had made good progress from 14th on the grid and had made his way into the top nine when he slid out of the race at the end of the fifth lap as the rain intensified.

Having failed to bring his damaged bike back to pitlane, Mir was unable to switch to his second bike set up for wet conditions during the flag-to-flag stop – something he blamed on his lack of experience having never competed in a flag-to-flag race before.

Explaining his day, Mir – who is now 31 points off the championship lead – said: “During a championship battle there’s always some races where you make a mistake and there is a zero [score].

“If there’s only one then it’s really good. But this is something that was not in my plan today.

“I wanted to give my best. Honestly on track I felt strong, I was able to overtake a lot of riders in the first laps.

“I was there in the group. Once I overtook [Miguel] Oliveira I was trying to overtake Aleix [Espargaro] and then to be in the group with Marc [Marquez] and [Alex] Rins.

“But the rain came and that lap, I don’t know what happened honestly.

“For my part, I have to say sorry to the team because I made a mistake.

“I saw that the bike was not running and I start to run to the box… I knew I had to come with the bike, but the bike was a bit damaged and I started to run.

“I don’t know why, the adrenaline or something. But from this experience I will learn for the future, I will not repeat it that’s for sure.”

Read Also:

Teammate Alex Rins was in the lead group at the end of lap five when they came in to change bike and exited behind Marc Marquez in second.

But Rins crashed seconds later at the Dunlop chicane and then crashed for a second time on his other bike, which was set up for the dry and made the Suzuki “aggressive” on wet tyres as a result.

“Was a big shame that heavy rain because I say yesterday to my staff, to my team that in dry conditions I was feeling quite good and we were able to finish on the podium,” said Rins following his second-successive race crash in 2021.

“But then you saw a perfect start, good laps in the beginning.

“Then it started to rain, we risk a lot, all that riders because it was big, big, big water.

“Then I exited from the box, usually in that corner in the practices we don’t use the brake when we exit, and this time I braked a little bit with the front to turn and I lose the front.

“Then I go inside to change again the bike and we start with medium/soft, but the biggest problem was the dry set-up for the wet bike.

“I struggled a little bit the first laps to warm the tyres, but in general I was feeling the bike was too hard, a bit aggressive and I lost the front again.” 

shares
comments
French MotoGP: Miller wins chaotic flag-to-flag race

Previous article

French MotoGP: Miller wins chaotic flag-to-flag race
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event French GP
Drivers Joan Mir
Teams Team Suzuki MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
MotoGP

French MotoGP: Miller wins chaotic flag-to-flag race

1h
2
IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay beats Grosjean, Palou for first win

17h
3
Formula 1

How F1 has made itself battle-ready for calendar shocks

2h
4
MotoGP

MotoGP champion Mir baffled by race-ending Le Mans crash

31min
5
Formula 1

Williams: Russell very close to Hamilton's early F1 career level

6h
Latest news
MotoGP champion Mir baffled by race-ending Le Mans crash
MotoGP

MotoGP champion Mir baffled by race-ending Le Mans crash

31m
French MotoGP: Miller wins chaotic flag-to-flag race
MotoGP

French MotoGP: Miller wins chaotic flag-to-flag race

1h
MotoGP riders call for French GP date change over safety fears
Video Inside
MotoGP

MotoGP riders call for French GP date change over safety fears

5h
MotoGP French Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP

MotoGP French Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

9h
Mir: Season-worst MotoGP qualifying result ‘no big change’
MotoGP

Mir: Season-worst MotoGP qualifying result ‘no big change’

21h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Riders call for French GP date change over safety fears 00:41
MotoGP
1h

MotoGP: Riders call for French GP date change over safety fears

MotoGP: Rossi 'too conservative' on final French qualifying lap 00:30
MotoGP
4h

MotoGP: Rossi 'too conservative' on final French qualifying lap

MotoGP: Quartararo 'won't be first for long' if wet conditions come into play 00:32
MotoGP
4h

MotoGP: Quartararo 'won't be first for long' if wet conditions come into play

MotoGP: Quartararo snatches pole in dramatic qualifying 00:22
MotoGP
22h

MotoGP: Quartararo snatches pole in dramatic qualifying

MotoGP: Rossi buoyed by test gains at Le Mans 00:30
MotoGP
May 15, 2021

MotoGP: Rossi buoyed by test gains at Le Mans

More from
Lewis Duncan
French MotoGP: Miller wins chaotic flag-to-flag race French GP
MotoGP

French MotoGP: Miller wins chaotic flag-to-flag race

Le Mans Moto2: Fernandez beats Gardner as Lowes crashes out Le Mans
Moto2

Le Mans Moto2: Fernandez beats Gardner as Lowes crashes out

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime
MotoGP

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Joan Mir More from
Joan Mir
Mir: Season-worst MotoGP qualifying result ‘no big change’ French GP
MotoGP

Mir: Season-worst MotoGP qualifying result ‘no big change’

Mir doubtful on French GP chances amid Suzuki struggles French GP
MotoGP

Mir doubtful on French GP chances amid Suzuki struggles

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Doha GP Prime
MotoGP

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

Team Suzuki MotoGP More from
Team Suzuki MotoGP
Mir “not worried” by winless start to MotoGP title defence
Video Inside
MotoGP

Mir “not worried” by winless start to MotoGP title defence

Suzuki “far from solving” MotoGP qualifying issues, says Mir Spanish GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Suzuki “far from solving” MotoGP qualifying issues, says Mir

Why Suzuki's Brivio replacement must come from within Prime
MotoGP

Why Suzuki's Brivio replacement must come from within

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021
Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Prime

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Pol Espargaro’s first results as a Honda MotoGP rider may not appear special. But dig a little deeper and a clearer picture of his performance emerges. And, as Lewis Duncan writes, it’s cause for celebration at Honda with the return of Marc Marquez set to provide Espargaro with the reference he has been missing so far this year

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2021
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

MotoGP’s 2021 rookie crop is one of the strongest in recent years, but one is already standing out. Jorge Martin’s Doha GP heroics have courted many to compare him to numerous MotoGP legends. Autosport spoke to Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti to find out why MotoGP’s latest Spanish star is already making such an impact

MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021

Trending Today

French MotoGP: Miller wins chaotic flag-to-flag race
MotoGP MotoGP

French MotoGP: Miller wins chaotic flag-to-flag race

IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay beats Grosjean, Palou for first win
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay beats Grosjean, Palou for first win

How F1 has made itself battle-ready for calendar shocks
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 has made itself battle-ready for calendar shocks

MotoGP champion Mir baffled by race-ending Le Mans crash
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP champion Mir baffled by race-ending Le Mans crash

Williams: Russell very close to Hamilton's early F1 career level
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: Russell very close to Hamilton's early F1 career level

Red Bull confident 'bendy wing' clampdown won't hurt F1 form
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull confident 'bendy wing' clampdown won't hurt F1 form

MotoGP French Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP French Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

How F1's new sprint qualifying races will challenge teams
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1's new sprint qualifying races will challenge teams

Latest news

MotoGP champion Mir baffled by race-ending Le Mans crash
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP champion Mir baffled by race-ending Le Mans crash

French MotoGP: Miller wins chaotic flag-to-flag race
MotoGP MotoGP

French MotoGP: Miller wins chaotic flag-to-flag race

MotoGP riders call for French GP date change over safety fears
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP riders call for French GP date change over safety fears

MotoGP French Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP French Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.