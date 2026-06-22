Joan Mir lauds Honda's "smart move" as he tries out its 2027 MotoGP package at Brno test

Factory Honda rider Joan Mir says it is a "smart move" that the manufacturer is allowing him and fellow departing rider Luca Marini to test the 2027 bike and tyres at Brno today.

As reported last week, Honda has decided that the input of its current race riders will be worth more than the potential downside of them getting a head start as they move to rival teams next year.

"It is a smart move by Honda to have the two factory riders test the bike," said Mir over the Czech Grand Prix weekend. "Because I have been here for four years, developing this bike, to the point that the current one is the best Honda of recent years, that is a reality.

"We have not taken it to where I would have liked, but it makes sense for us to test the bike and be able to give the feedback we consider appropriate."

But Mir, who is expected to be announced as a 2027 Gresini Ducati rider in the near future, echoed Francesco Bagnaia's pre-weekend comments that the most valuable aspect of experienced riders taking part in the test was that they could contribute to developing the new Pirelli tyre.

"It is also essential to be able to provide as much information as possible to Pirelli," said Mir. "The more riders who can test [the tyres], the more we will be able to help them ensure that the tyres arrive prepared for next year."

Asked if he thought the riders barred from the early tests would face a disadvantage as they prepare for next season, Mir said he wasn't convinced.

"I do not think so much," he said. "With the level all the riders have nowadays, you adapt to everything very quickly. The advantage is more for Pirelli, to have good information from people who are fast."

Among the riders not taking part is veteran Jack Miller, who looks unlikely to remain in MotoGP at all next season. The Australia Pramac Yamaha rider was not thrilled to have his offer to test declined.

"It's because I don't have a job," he said ahead of the Czech GP weekend. "I mean, they don't see a need for it."

Miller appeared to interpret that as a lack of recognition for his ongoing input in difficult circumstances at Yamaha.

"I keep things professional. There's items on the bike that I've never once turned down an item to test.

"I've never once turned down letting my team-mates follow me or do anything. I try to be as professional and as open as possible. If you don't see the value in that, then that's fine."

Media have been barred from today's test, meaning only limited information will be available.