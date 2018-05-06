Global
MotoGP Spanish GP Practice report

Jerez MotoGP: Marquez tops warm-up, but crashes again

By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
06/05/2018 08:11

Marc Marquez topped Sunday's MotoGP warm-up at Jerez but both he and factory Honda teammate Dani Pedrosa crashed.

The Spaniard moved into the lead when he set a time of 1m38.864s early in the session, and did not give up the position for the rest of the warm-up.

Improving twice more, he ended up with a 1m38.687s time and a gap of 0.201s.

However, Marquez fell at Turn 6 in the dying stages of the session, in what was the third crash of the weekend for the reigning champion.

Pedrosa, who looked on course to demote Marquez with a fast lap, followed suit and also crashed at Turn 13 after the chequered flag fell.

Pedrosa had to settle for third as a result, with Suzuki's Andrea Iannone grabbing second.

Ducati satellite riders Jack Miller (Pramac) and Karel Abraham (Nieto) impressed in fourth and fifth, forcing factory rider Andrea Dovizioso to settle for sixth.

Pole-sitter for the Spanish GP, Cal Crutchlow was seventh ahead of top rookie Franco Morbidelli.

Johann Zarco was the top Yamaha in ninth, as the factory duo of Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi were 12th and 13th.

The top 10 was completed by the Ducati of Jorge Lorenzo.

Warm-up results

Cla#RiderBikeTimeGap
1 93 spain Marc Marquez  Honda 1'38.687  
2 29 italy Andrea Iannone  Suzuki 1'38.888 0.201
3 26 spain Dani Pedrosa  Honda 1'38.939 0.252
4 43 australia Jack Miller  Ducati 1'38.964 0.277
5 17 czech_republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 1'39.041 0.354
6 4 italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 1'39.147 0.460
7 35 united_kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 1'39.198 0.511
8 21 italy Franco Morbidelli  Honda 1'39.236 0.549
9 5 france Johann Zarco  Yamaha 1'39.258 0.571
10 99 spain Jorge Lorenzo  Ducati 1'39.280 0.593
11 42 spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 1'39.284 0.597
12 25 spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 1'39.291 0.604
13 46 italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 1'39.337 0.650
14 41 spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 1'39.430 0.743
15 36 finland Mika Kallio  KTM 1'39.434 0.747
16 19 spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 1'39.435 0.748
17 9 italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 1'39.475 0.788
18 45 united_kingdom Scott Redding  Aprilia 1'39.707 1.020
19 44 spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 1'39.727 1.040
20 53 spain Tito Rabat  Ducati 1'39.775 1.088
21 38 united_kingdom Bradley Smith  KTM 1'39.807 1.120
22 30 japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 1'39.839 1.152
23 10 belgium Xavier Simeon  Ducati 1'40.354 1.667
24 12 switzerland Thomas Luthi  Honda 1'40.645 1.958
25 55 malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  Yamaha 1'40.722 2.035
 
