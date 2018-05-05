Global
Jerez MotoGP: Marquez tops FP3, Dovizioso and Vinales to Q1

By: Valentin Khorounzhiy, News Editor
05/05/2018 08:49

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez topped the third practice session ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez, as both Andrea Dovizioso and Maverick Vinales missed out on automatic Q2 spots.

Ducati's championship leader Dovizioso and Yamaha rider Vinales were outperformed by their factory teammates in the late-session qualifying sim runs, finishing four and sixth hundredths off the top 10 respectively.

Having crashed late on during Friday practice, Marquez usurped Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro for the lead in the opening minutes of FP3.

He then took until the 10-minute mark to pump in the fastest lap of the weekend so far, a 1m38.549s, surpassing LCR rider Cal Crutchlow's best effort from FP2.

But the Honda privateer's response, arriving at the midpoint of the session, was emphatic, as he went almost six tenths clear with a 1m37.973s.

With the clock running out, Marquez emerged for his first run with a new soft rear tyre, and quickly reclaimed the top spot with a 1m37.818s, following that up with a 1m37.702s next time by.

His time ended up under no threat under soft-tyre runners, with Crutchlow and Suzuki's Andrea Iannone making up the top three, both around three tenths off Marquez.

Tech 3's Johann Zarco was the top Yamaha in fourth, ahead of the lead Ducati of Jorge Lorenzo and Pramac Ducati GP17 runner Jack Miller.

Yamaha's Valentino Rossi, Honda's Dani Pedrosa, Pramac Ducati's Danilo Petrucci and Suzuki's Alex Rins made up the top 10 in FP3, and in doing so booked their spots in the pole shoot-out later on Saturday.

Avintia Ducati's Tito Rabat was the only rider to crash, hitting the deck at the long Turn 5 right-hander during a soft-tyre run, before sprinting to his garage and rejoining the track to finish 14th.

Session results

Cla#RiderBikeLapsTimeGap
1 93 spain Marc Marquez Honda 22 1'37.702  
2 35 united_kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 19 1'37.973 0.271
3 29 italy Andrea Iannone Suzuki 20 1'37.989 0.287
4 5 france Johann Zarco Yamaha 20 1'38.163 0.461
5 99 spain Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 19 1'38.185 0.483
6 43 australia Jack Miller Ducati 20 1'38.224 0.522
7 46 italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 19 1'38.340 0.638
8 26 spain Dani Pedrosa Honda 21 1'38.366 0.664
9 9 italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 21 1'38.462 0.760
10 42 spain Alex Rins Suzuki 21 1'38.468 0.766
11 4 italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 19 1'38.511 0.809
12 25 spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 23 1'38.531 0.829
13 41 spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 17 1'38.550 0.848
14 53 spain Tito Rabat Ducati 19 1'38.714 1.012
15 44 spain Pol Espargaro KTM 19 1'38.746 1.044
16 30 japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 22 1'38.772 1.070
17 21 italy Franco Morbidelli Honda 20 1'38.792 1.090
18 45 united_kingdom Scott Redding Aprilia 17 1'38.942 1.240
19 36 finland Mika Kallio KTM 20 1'38.982 1.280
20 17 czech_republic Karel Abraham Ducati 16 1'39.066 1.364
21 38 united_kingdom Bradley Smith KTM 19 1'39.103 1.401
22 12 switzerland Thomas Luthi Honda 20 1'39.238 1.536
23 19 spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 21 1'39.488 1.786
24 10 belgium Xavier Simeon Ducati 19 1'39.644 1.942
25 55 malaysia Hafizh Syahrin Yamaha 17 1'40.234 2.532
