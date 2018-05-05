Jerez MotoGP: Marquez tops FP3, Dovizioso and Vinales to Q1

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez topped the third practice session ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez, as both Andrea Dovizioso and Maverick Vinales missed out on automatic Q2 spots.

Ducati's championship leader Dovizioso and Yamaha rider Vinales were outperformed by their factory teammates in the late-session qualifying sim runs, finishing four and sixth hundredths off the top 10 respectively.

Having crashed late on during Friday practice, Marquez usurped Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro for the lead in the opening minutes of FP3.

He then took until the 10-minute mark to pump in the fastest lap of the weekend so far, a 1m38.549s, surpassing LCR rider Cal Crutchlow's best effort from FP2.

But the Honda privateer's response, arriving at the midpoint of the session, was emphatic, as he went almost six tenths clear with a 1m37.973s.

With the clock running out, Marquez emerged for his first run with a new soft rear tyre, and quickly reclaimed the top spot with a 1m37.818s, following that up with a 1m37.702s next time by.

His time ended up under no threat under soft-tyre runners, with Crutchlow and Suzuki's Andrea Iannone making up the top three, both around three tenths off Marquez.

Tech 3's Johann Zarco was the top Yamaha in fourth, ahead of the lead Ducati of Jorge Lorenzo and Pramac Ducati GP17 runner Jack Miller.

Yamaha's Valentino Rossi, Honda's Dani Pedrosa, Pramac Ducati's Danilo Petrucci and Suzuki's Alex Rins made up the top 10 in FP3, and in doing so booked their spots in the pole shoot-out later on Saturday.

Avintia Ducati's Tito Rabat was the only rider to crash, hitting the deck at the long Turn 5 right-hander during a soft-tyre run, before sprinting to his garage and rejoining the track to finish 14th.

Session results