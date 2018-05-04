Global
MotoGP Spanish GP Practice report

Jerez MotoGP: Dovizioso beats Marquez by 0.007s in FP1

Jerez MotoGP: Dovizioso beats Marquez by 0.007s in FP1
By: Valentin Khorounzhiy, News Editor
04/05/2018 08:55

MotoGP championship leader Andrea Dovizioso topped the first practice session of the Jerez race weekend, leading Marc Marquez by only 0.007s.

Dovizioso snatched the lead late on from Marquez, managing to find laptime in the final sector despite encountering the Aspar Ducati of Alvaro Bautista.

Pol Espargaro, whose new two-year KTM deal was announced on Wednesday, was a superb third, just 0.043s off the pace.

Dovizioso's teammate Jorge Lorenzo led the session at the start, but it was Marquez who had taken control by the end of the opening runs, posting several laps below 1m40s while none of his adversaries had managed a single one.

The reigning champion's best effort, a 1m39.548s, left him half a second clear of nearest rival Cal Crutchlow – but shortly after the session passed halfway, the LCR Honda man matched Marquez's time to the thousandth.

Valentino Rossi then shot up from 10th to first, before Espargaro took over at the top with five minutes left on the clock, courtesy of a 1m39.311s.

But this was quickly surpassed by Marquez and then Dovizioso, the latter recording his effort 30 seconds before the chequered flag fell.

Pramac pair Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller made it three Ducatis in the top five, the former snatching fourth place at the death.

Rossi did not improve in the final minutes but still wound up the top Yamaha in sixth, ahead of Tech 3 Yamaha rider Johann Zarco and Crutchlow.

The other works Yamaha of Maverick Vinales spent most of the session well outside the top 10, only to find pace late on and take ninth place.

Scott Redding was right behind Vinales as the top Aprilia, capping off a top 10 split by just 0.317s.
Both works Suzukis were outside of the top 10, with Andrea Iannone 11th and Alex Rins only 21st, while reported Suzuki target Lorenzo was classified 15th.

Bradley Smith, in the first session following the news that he will lose his KTM factory ride at the end of the year, was 20th, five tenths and eight places behind the manufacturer's wildcard entrant Mika Kallio.

Session results

Cla#RiderBikeLapsTimeGap
1 4 italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 18 1'39.268  
2 93 spain Marc Marquez Honda 21 1'39.275 0.007
3 44 spain Pol Espargaro KTM 19 1'39.311 0.043
4 9 italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 20 1'39.429 0.161
5 43 australia Jack Miller Ducati 18 1'39.483 0.215
6 46 italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 21 1'39.488 0.220
7 5 france Johann Zarco Yamaha 20 1'39.518 0.250
8 35 united_kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 20 1'39.548 0.280
9 25 spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 16 1'39.559 0.291
10 45 united_kingdom Scott Redding Aprilia 17 1'39.585 0.317
11 29 italy Andrea Iannone Suzuki 21 1'39.614 0.346
12 36 finland Mika Kallio KTM 21 1'39.817 0.549
13 41 spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 17 1'39.899 0.631
14 26 spain Dani Pedrosa Honda 20 1'39.934 0.666
15 99 spain Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 19 1'39.986 0.718
16 30 japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 20 1'40.007 0.739
17 17 czech_republic Karel Abraham Ducati 18 1'40.032 0.764
18 19 spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 20 1'40.193 0.925
19 53 spain Tito Rabat Ducati 22 1'40.366 1.098
20 38 united_kingdom Bradley Smith KTM 19 1'40.371 1.103
21 42 spain Alex Rins Suzuki 20 1'40.537 1.269
22 12 switzerland Thomas Luthi Honda 21 1'40.585 1.317
23 21 italy Franco Morbidelli Honda 21 1'40.605 1.337
24 10 belgium Xavier Simeon Ducati 19 1'41.471 2.203
25 55 malaysia Hafizh Syahrin Yamaha 19 1'42.074 2.806

 

