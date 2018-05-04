Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
MotoGP Spanish GPMotoGPSpanish GPMore events
MotoGP Spanish GP Practice report

Jerez MotoGP: Crutchlow tops FP2, Marquez crashes

0 shares
Jerez MotoGP: Crutchlow tops FP2, Marquez crashes
Johann Zarco, Monster Yamaha Tech 3
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Andrea Iannone, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Get alerts
By: Valentin Khorounzhiy, News Editor
04/05/2018 01:07

LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow topped the second free practice session ahead of MotoGP's Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez, as reigning champion Marc Marquez crashed out.

Marquez led most of the session, but elected not to use a soft rear tyre in the closing minutes and then crashed at the Dry Sac right-hander.

Having missed out on the top spot in first practice by just 0.007s, Marquez took until his third flying lap to surpass Dovizioso's FP1 benchmark early on, by virtue of a 1m39.028s lap.

He followed that up with a 1m38.863s, and ended the run leading a Honda 1-2-3, ahead of works teammate Dani Pedrosa and Crutchlow.

It took another half an hour before another rider, Tech 3 Yamaha's Johann Zarco, put on new tyres to join Marquez in the sub-1m39s margin - and this was immediately followed by Crutchlow doing likewise to claim the top spot with a 1m38.749s effort.

Zarco then went half a tenth quicker than the LCR man, only for Crutchlow to immediately reclaim first place on a 1m38.614s.

But his lead was still under threat from Pedrosa, who, after coming up just 0.028s short of Crutchlow on his penultimate effort, was up on the Briton's lap after three sectors at the chequered flag – only to lose out in the end.

Zarco settled for third, 0.004s ahead of Suzuki's Andrea Iannone, with the top four split by less than a tenth.

Despite crashing, Marquez wound up in fifth, a quarter of a second off the pace but around two tenths up on the Ducati trio of Dovizioso, Jorge Lorenzo and Pramac privateer Jack Miller.

Yamaha works riders Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales made up the top 10, but the latter is not currently on course to claim an automatic Q2 spot – as his time was slower than the FP1 effort of KTM's Pol Espargaro.

Session results

Pos.#RiderBikeLapsTimeGap
1 35 united_kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 20 1'38.614  
2 26 spain Dani Pedrosa Honda 20 1'38.642 0.028
3 5 france Johann Zarco Yamaha 20 1'38.705 0.091
4 29 italy Andrea Iannone Suzuki 21 1'38.709 0.095
5 93 spain Marc Marquez Honda 19 1'38.863 0.249
6 4 italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 20 1'39.068 0.454
7 99 spain Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 19 1'39.076 0.462
8 43 australia Jack Miller Ducati 17 1'39.102 0.488
9 46 italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 19 1'39.248 0.634
10 25 spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 19 1'39.514 0.900
11 44 spain Pol Espargaro KTM 19 1'39.541 0.927
12 17 czech_republic Karel Abraham Ducati 19 1'39.541 0.927
13 42 spain Alex Rins Suzuki 21 1'39.575 0.961
14 36 finland Mika Kallio KTM 19 1'39.661 1.047
15 30 japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 21 1'39.694 1.080
16 9 italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 17 1'39.723 1.109
17 53 spain Tito Rabat Ducati 24 1'39.888 1.274
18 38 united_kingdom Bradley Smith KTM 19 1'39.948 1.334
19 21 italy Franco Morbidelli Honda 18 1'39.951 1.337
20 19 spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 17 1'39.969 1.355
21 41 spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 15 1'40.003 1.389
22 12 switzerland Thomas Luthi Honda 17 1'40.241 1.627
23 55 malaysia Hafizh Syahrin Yamaha 19 1'40.488 1.874
24 45 united_kingdom Scott Redding Aprilia 15 1'40.536 1.922
25 10 belgium Xavier Simeon Ducati 17 1'40.663 2.049

 

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series MotoGP
Event Spanish GP
Track Circuito de Jerez
Drivers Cal Crutchlow , Dani Pedrosa , Marc Marquez , Johann Zarco
Teams Team LCR
Article type Practice report
0 shares
To the MotoGP main page
MotoGP Spanish GPMotoGPSpanish GPMore events