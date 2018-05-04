Jerez MotoGP: Crutchlow tops FP2, Marquez crashes

LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow topped the second free practice session ahead of MotoGP's Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez, as reigning champion Marc Marquez crashed out.

Marquez led most of the session, but elected not to use a soft rear tyre in the closing minutes and then crashed at the Dry Sac right-hander.

Having missed out on the top spot in first practice by just 0.007s, Marquez took until his third flying lap to surpass Dovizioso's FP1 benchmark early on, by virtue of a 1m39.028s lap.

He followed that up with a 1m38.863s, and ended the run leading a Honda 1-2-3, ahead of works teammate Dani Pedrosa and Crutchlow.

It took another half an hour before another rider, Tech 3 Yamaha's Johann Zarco, put on new tyres to join Marquez in the sub-1m39s margin - and this was immediately followed by Crutchlow doing likewise to claim the top spot with a 1m38.749s effort.

Zarco then went half a tenth quicker than the LCR man, only for Crutchlow to immediately reclaim first place on a 1m38.614s.

But his lead was still under threat from Pedrosa, who, after coming up just 0.028s short of Crutchlow on his penultimate effort, was up on the Briton's lap after three sectors at the chequered flag – only to lose out in the end.

Zarco settled for third, 0.004s ahead of Suzuki's Andrea Iannone, with the top four split by less than a tenth.

Despite crashing, Marquez wound up in fifth, a quarter of a second off the pace but around two tenths up on the Ducati trio of Dovizioso, Jorge Lorenzo and Pramac privateer Jack Miller.

Yamaha works riders Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales made up the top 10, but the latter is not currently on course to claim an automatic Q2 spot – as his time was slower than the FP1 effort of KTM's Pol Espargaro.

Session results