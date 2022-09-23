Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Japanese GP Practice report
MotoGP / Japanese GP Practice report

Japan MotoGP: Miller leads Bagnaia in FP1, Bastianini crashes

Jack Miller led a Ducati 1-2 in an extended FP1 for the MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix as Aragon winner Enea Bastianini was only 14th after a late crash.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

MotoGP hasn’t been to Japan since before the COVID-19 pandemic began, but made a welcome return to Motegi on Friday morning.

The sole practice session on Friday was an extended 75-minute affair after the day’s schedule had to be altered owing to the logistical difficulties in getting the paddock from Aragon last Sunday to Japan.

With the longer session, much of the first 50 minutes or so were dedicated to race set-up, with top spot changing hands between Marc Marquez, Miller and championship leader Fabio Quartararo.

The latter led the session with a 1m45.807s when rain flags were flown with 45 minutes remaining.

Mercifully, the rainfall amounted to just a few spots – though stormy forecasts for Saturday meant the second half of FP1 would be crucial for the qualifying group order.

Suzuki’s Alex Rins – who debuted a set of new rear wings on his GSX-RR in FP1 – was the first rider to put in a soft tyre time attack with just over half an hour to go.

The Spaniard went top with a 1m45.738s, before Pramac Ducati’s Johann Zarco moved clear on his first soft tyre lap with a 1m45.309s.

Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia – who comes to Japan just 17 points from championship leader Quartararo – edged ahead with half an hour remaining with a 1m45.233s, before Zarco eked out a small advantage with a 1m45.210s.

Quartararo, Bastianini and Rins would all trade top spot over the next 20 minutes, before Miller on the factory team Ducati began to light up the timing screens with just over seven minutes remaining.

The Australian streaked clear with a 1m44.660s – taking over from Rins’ 1m44.913s – and was on course to blast his own effort away on his follow-up tour.

But Miller encountered slow traffic in Joan Mir’s Suzuki replacement Takuya Tsuda, costing him around three tenths – though he still posted a 1m44.509s to end FP1 fastest of all.

Teammate Francesco Bagnaia was just 0.028s outside of that time in second, with Quartararo – whom he trails by just 10 points after the Aragon GP – a further 0.021s behind in third.

The trio of title contenders ran line astern on the timesheets as Espargaro leaped up to fourth late on with a 1m44.577s ahead of VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini and Marc Marquez.

Pol Espargaro shadowed Honda teammate Marquez in seventh ahead of both factory KTMs of Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira, and the second Aprilia of Maverick Vinales.

Late crashes for Zarco and Gresini’s Bastianini proved costly for both as they look set to face Q1 should the expected rain arrive on Saturday morning in FP2.

Zarco ends Friday 11th, 0.001s outside of the top 10, with Bastianini 14th behind Rins and ahead of Pramac’s Jorge Martin. The injured Takaaki Nakagami – whose continued participation in his home race will be decided after FP1 – was 12th on his LCR Honda.

Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli looked like he was on course for a strong finish to FP1 having been a consistent factor in the top 10 all session.

But the Italian faded to 16th at the chequered flag ahead of RNF Racing’s Cal Crutchlow, who has recent experience of Motegi having taken part in several tests for Yamaha at the venue this year.

His teammate Darryn Binder also suffered a late fall and was 18th as a result, with Marco Bezzecchi (VR46) heading Alex Marquez (LCR), Raul Fernandez (Tech 3), HRC wildcard Tetsuta Nagashima, Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantonio and Tsuda.

Japan MotoGP - FP1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'44.509  
2 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'44.537 0.028
3 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'44.558 0.049
4 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'44.577 0.068
5 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'44.645 0.136
6 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'44.656 0.147
7 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'44.678 0.169
8 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'44.735 0.226
9 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'44.743 0.234
10 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'44.797 0.288
11 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'44.798 0.289
12 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'44.886 0.377
13 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'44.913 0.404
14 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'44.978 0.469
15 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'45.009 0.500
16 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'45.065 0.556
17 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 1'45.187 0.678
18 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'45.366 0.857
19 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'45.426 0.917
20 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'45.600 1.091
21 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 1'45.739 1.230
22 Japan Tetsuta Nagashima Honda 1'45.845 1.336
23 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 1'45.991 1.482
24 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'46.365 1.856
25 Takuya Tsuda Suzuki 1'46.718 2.209
View full results
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Prime

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
