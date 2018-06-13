Is Honda's Lorenzo swoop a masterstroke or madness?

Honda now has the winners of the last six MotoGP titles paired in its works team for the next two seasons. But in grabbing Jorge Lorenzo, has it created an unbeatable dream team or risked destabilising itself?

The silliest of MotoGP silly seasons in recent memory is finally drawing to a close. And Jorge Lorenzo will not be riding a Ducati, Suzuki or even a satellite Yamaha in 2019.

The news that Lorenzo will join the works Honda team in 2019 on a two-year deal, partnering Marc Marquez, sent shockwaves through the MotoGP paddock last week.