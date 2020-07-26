MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Andalusian GP / Breaking news

Injured Rins "super proud" to finish Andalusian GP

shares
comments
Injured Rins "super proud" to finish Andalusian GP
By:
Jul 26, 2020, 4:13 PM

Alex Rins says he is “super proud” to finish the MotoGP Andalusian Grand Prix inside the top 10 just a week after fracturing and dislocating his right shoulder in a crash.

The Suzuki rider sustained the injury when he crashed at the end of qualifying for last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, also run at Jerez, and had to sit out the first race of the season.

Passed fit to ride on Thursday for the second Jerez race, Rins came from 20th on the grid to end up 10th after benefitting from a high attrition rate around him.

“Unbelievable,” Rins said when asked about his race. “Sincerely after exiting from the box, I was suffering a lot because the condition was so hot, so super hot.

“I go in the box, I put a bottle of water behind me [to try to cool down]. Then during the race I tried, I did a reasonable start. I don’t know how.

“During the race, I was feeling pain, step by step, lap by lap I was feeling more pain and the last seven laps I suffered, I suffered on the bike.

“But all this work we did with the medical staff, my team, all the people pushing, I was pushing to the limit, not losing my faith, so I finish the race. So, I’m super proud of this.”

Rins will return to Barcelona on Monday to have his arm examined ahead of August’s Czech Grand Prix at Brno.

Read Also:

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow also made it to the finish in 13th with his broken left wrist, albeit a lap down after pulling into the pits on lap 17 of 25.

The Briton says the reason for this was actually down to arm pump in his right arm, which led him to have several moments where his throttle got stuck open.

Having always planned to pull out if he wasn’t in the points, Crutchlow returned to the circuit for the last laps when his LCR team informed him he was 13th and the last runner.

“I felt I could have stayed in a group, I don’t know what group that would have been,” Crutchlow said of his race.

“When I started to ride, I didn’t feel great with my right arm, which is the opposite arm to my broken wrist. So I had arm pump from lap five until I finished the race, and it was getting dangerous. That’s why I pulled in.

“I don’t know why, I’m not using my left arm at all, I’ve got great grip strength, I’ve got no problem in the braking zone and I’ve got no problem to move the arm, and the muscles are working.

"But I’m not using it at all. But my right arm is obviously compensating and I’m probably riding 95 percent with my right arm.

“I felt I could run a good pace, but after about 12 laps I think I got stuck on the bike and I got what we would call ‘whiskey throttle’, and I almost rode off the side of the track because I couldn’t shut the throttle.

“It was getting dangerous, so that’s why I decided to pull in.”

Quartararo shrugs off Yamaha engine problems

Previous article

Quartararo shrugs off Yamaha engine problems
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Andalusian GP
Drivers Alex Rins
Teams Team Suzuki MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Mercedes: We're not responsible for 2020 "predictability"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: We're not responsible for 2020 "predictability"

Rossi had to overcome Yamaha “politics” to regain form
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
3h

Rossi had to overcome Yamaha “politics” to regain form

2020 MotoGP Andalusia Grand Prix race results
MotoGP MotoGP / Results

2020 MotoGP Andalusia Grand Prix race results

Triple-header races can't be new F1 standard, warns Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Triple-header races can't be new F1 standard, warns Seidl

Frye on new IndyCar engine supplier: “At some point it’ll happen”
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Frye on new IndyCar engine supplier: “At some point it’ll happen”

Marquez: My absence won’t devalue 2020 MotoGP title
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez: My absence won’t devalue 2020 MotoGP title

Silverstone offered to host 12 F1 races in 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Silverstone offered to host 12 F1 races in 2020

Angry Brazilian GP promoter hits out at F1 over 2020 cancellation
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Angry Brazilian GP promoter hits out at F1 over 2020 cancellation

Latest news

Injured Rins "super proud" to finish Andalusian GP
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
1h

Injured Rins "super proud" to finish Andalusian GP

Quartararo shrugs off Yamaha engine problems
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
1h

Quartararo shrugs off Yamaha engine problems

2020 MotoGP championship points after Andalusia Grand Prix
MGP MotoGP / Statistics
2h

2020 MotoGP championship points after Andalusia Grand Prix

Rossi had to overcome Yamaha “politics” to regain form
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
3h

Rossi had to overcome Yamaha “politics” to regain form

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes: We're not responsible for 2020 "predictability"

2
MotoGP

Rossi had to overcome Yamaha “politics” to regain form

3h
3
MotoGP

2020 MotoGP Andalusia Grand Prix race results

4
Formula 1

Triple-header races can't be new F1 standard, warns Seidl

3h
5
IndyCar

Frye on new IndyCar engine supplier: “At some point it’ll happen”

Latest videos

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP
2h

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez is doing push-ups after the surgery 00:19
MotoGP
2h

Marc Marquez is doing push-ups after the surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast 56:12
MotoGP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast

Latest news

Injured Rins "super proud" to finish Andalusian GP
MGP

Injured Rins "super proud" to finish Andalusian GP

Quartararo shrugs off Yamaha engine problems
MGP

Quartararo shrugs off Yamaha engine problems

2020 MotoGP championship points after Andalusia Grand Prix
MGP

2020 MotoGP championship points after Andalusia Grand Prix

Rossi had to overcome Yamaha “politics” to regain form
MGP

Rossi had to overcome Yamaha “politics” to regain form

2020 MotoGP Andalusia Grand Prix race results
MGP

2020 MotoGP Andalusia Grand Prix race results

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.