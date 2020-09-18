MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
FP3 in
14 Hours
:
33 Minutes
:
49 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Unfit riders just "passengers" on "demanding" Honda - Marquez

shares
comments
Unfit riders just "passengers" on "demanding" Honda - Marquez
By:

Alex Marquez says all Honda MotoGP riders have to be 100 percent fit to ride the marque's "demanding" bike or else they are just "a passenger".

Honda is down to just two riders for this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, after Marquez's factory Honda team-mate Stefan Bradl was forced to withdraw owing to an issue with numbness in his arm which struck him in last week's Misano race.

The German began suffering numbness last month during the Austrian races, though the situation deteriorated further last week and forced him to undergo a small operation on Monday.

This comes after complications from arm pump surgery forced LCR's Cal Crutchlow to withdraw from the Misano double-header, while world champion Marc Marquez has been sidelined since the Spanish GP with a broken arm.

The difficulties of the RC213V have been well-documented, though the 2020 version seems to be even harder to ride than its predecessor, with Crutchlow admitting at Austria that he was "going in circles" trying to fix the bike's issues.

As a result of them, no Honda rider has made it onto the podium yet, with the top 2020-mounted RC213V runner Marquez on 15 points in 17th in the standings.

When asked by Motorsport.com if the problems the bike caused Bradl was a sign that Honda needs a fundamental design philosophy change, Marquez replied: "I think through all the years Honda is a bike that is demanding a lot of the rider, that you need to be really fit.

"We saw it last year with [Jorge] Lorenzo. You need to be 100% fit. If you're not 100% fit, you are like just a passenger on the bike. You need to force the bike.

"To change this, I don't know. I'm not an engineer to say where we can change.

"It's true that for example that it's unbelievable to see Maverick [Vinales] on the Yamaha with a heart rate of 120bpm. I'm already at 120bpm when I'm walking.

"So, it's impressive to see him on the bike at 300km/h and see him at 120bpm. It's impressive. But it's a different type of bike.

"I'm feeling well on the bike. It's true that it's demanding, but if you are fit it's not a problem."

While no bike is easy to ride when below full fitness, Francesco Bagnaia managed to get his Pramac Ducati to the podium in the San Marino GP while riding with a broken leg, while teammate Jack Miller was second in the Styrian GP a day after suffering some nerve damage in his shoulder.

Last month, Crutchlow brushed off suggestions that Honda needs to change the bike owing to the fact that Marc Marquez is still able to win on it.

Misano MotoGP: Binder puts KTM on top in FP2

Previous article

Misano MotoGP: Binder puts KTM on top in FP2

Next article

Vinales 'found nothing' to fix Yamaha grip issues

Vinales 'found nothing' to fix Yamaha grip issues
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Alex Marquez
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

What McLaren's factory sale means for the future of the F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What McLaren's factory sale means for the future of the F1 team

Sainz "a little angry" over Perez's Racing Point exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz "a little angry" over Perez's Racing Point exit

Peugeot chooses Hypercar for 2022 Le Mans return
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

Peugeot chooses Hypercar for 2022 Le Mans return

Unfit riders just "passengers" on "demanding" Honda - Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Unfit riders just "passengers" on "demanding" Honda - Marquez

AlphaTauri boosted by move to Red Bull wind tunnel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri boosted by move to Red Bull wind tunnel

ByKolles reveals images of 2021 WEC hypercar design
WEC WEC / Breaking news

ByKolles reveals images of 2021 WEC hypercar design

Le Mans 24h: Toyota narrowly beats Rebellion to pole
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans / Qualifying report

Le Mans 24h: Toyota narrowly beats Rebellion to pole

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Latest news

Vinales 'found nothing' to fix Yamaha grip issues
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales 'found nothing' to fix Yamaha grip issues

Unfit riders just "passengers" on "demanding" Honda - Marquez
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Unfit riders just "passengers" on "demanding" Honda - Marquez

Misano MotoGP: Binder puts KTM on top in FP2
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

Misano MotoGP: Binder puts KTM on top in FP2

Honda rider Bradl ruled out of second Misano MotoGP race
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Honda rider Bradl ruled out of second Misano MotoGP race

Trending

1
Formula 1

What McLaren's factory sale means for the future of the F1 team

2
Formula 1

Sainz "a little angry" over Perez's Racing Point exit

3
Le Mans

Peugeot chooses Hypercar for 2022 Le Mans return

4
MotoGP

Unfit riders just "passengers" on "demanding" Honda - Marquez

56m
5
Formula 1

AlphaTauri boosted by move to Red Bull wind tunnel

3h

Latest news

Vinales 'found nothing' to fix Yamaha grip issues
MGP

Vinales 'found nothing' to fix Yamaha grip issues

Unfit riders just "passengers" on "demanding" Honda - Marquez
MGP

Unfit riders just "passengers" on "demanding" Honda - Marquez

Misano MotoGP: Binder puts KTM on top in FP2
MGP

Misano MotoGP: Binder puts KTM on top in FP2

Honda rider Bradl ruled out of second Misano MotoGP race
MGP

Honda rider Bradl ruled out of second Misano MotoGP race

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads Petronas Yamaha 1-2 in FP1
MGP

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads Petronas Yamaha 1-2 in FP1

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.