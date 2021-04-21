Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Rossi “more confident” after Portugal MotoGP race
MotoGP / Spanish GP / Breaking news

Injured Martin to be replaced by Rabat at Jerez MotoGP

By:

Former MotoGP rider and 2014 Moto2 champion Tito Rabat will stand in for the injured Jorge Martin at Pramac for the Spanish Grand Prix following a violent crash at Portimao.

Injured Martin to be replaced by Rabat at Jerez MotoGP

Martin crashed heavily in the latter stages of FP3 last Saturday and suffered multiple fractures, with the Pramac rookie taken to hospital in Faro and ruled out of the Portuguese GP weekend.

The Spaniard was transferred to hospital in Barcelona on Monday for surgery, though an operation on a fractured right hand and ankle had to be postponed as a precaution following the knock to the head he took in the accident.

Martin will go under the knife on Wednesday morning and will not be in action next weekend at Jerez.

Motorsport.com can reveal Pramac has opted to run Rabat in place of Martin.

Rabat stepped up to MotoGP in 2016 with Marc VDS having won the Moto2 crown in 2014, before beginning his association with Ducati at Avintia in 2018.

The Spaniard suffered a horror leg injury in a crash during practice for the 2019 British GP, and continued to suffer the after-effects when he returned to racing in 2020.

Rabat did have a contract with Avintia for the 2021 season, but was moved aside when a deal was struck between Ducati and Luca Marini to bring the 2020 Moto2 runner-up into the premier class on a VR46-backed Avintia GP19.

Left without options in MotoGP, Rabat accepted an offer to join the Ducati-supported Barni Racing squad in World Superbikes.

Rabat will make his WSBK debut when the delayed 2021 season begins on 21 May, leaving him a free agent to stand in for Martin for the Spanish GP, as well as the French GP at Le Mans two weeks later if required.

Read Also:

Motorsport.com understands Pramac has elected against Ducati’s usual stand-in Michele Pirro in order to gain some fresh data, given the huge amount of testing Pirro has done already this year.

Martin’s injury layoff comes just weeks after his breakout Doha GP performance, where he snatched his first MotoGP pole and went on to finish the race third having led it for the first 17 laps.

shares
comments
Rossi “more confident” after Portugal MotoGP race

Previous article

Rossi “more confident” after Portugal MotoGP race
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Spanish GP
Drivers Tito Rabat , Jorge Martin
Author German Garcia Casanova

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Mercedes has turned the corner on its knife-edge W12

2h
2
Formula 1

McLaren sells F1 factory in £170 million leaseback deal

21h
3
General

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

17min
4
Formula 1

How Mercedes' biggest strength is its main weakness

1d
5
Formula 1

Hamilton, Wallace react to Chauvin guilty verdict

11h
Latest news
Injured Martin to be replaced by Rabat at Jerez MotoGP
MotoGP

Injured Martin to be replaced by Rabat at Jerez MotoGP

43m
Rossi “more confident” after Portugal MotoGP race
MotoGP

Rossi “more confident” after Portugal MotoGP race

2h
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime
MotoGP

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

19h
Gearbox issue led to Zarco’s Portugal MotoGP crash
MotoGP

Gearbox issue led to Zarco’s Portugal MotoGP crash

22h
Suzuki latest marque to commit to MotoGP through 2026
Video Inside
MotoGP

Suzuki latest marque to commit to MotoGP through 2026

Apr 20, 2021
Latest videos
Suzuki commits to 2026 00:32
MotoGP
18h

Suzuki commits to 2026

Marc Marquez sensational comeback 00:33
MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021

Marc Marquez sensational comeback

Motorsport.tv Live: Portuguese MotoGP 00:43
MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021

Motorsport.tv Live: Portuguese MotoGP

Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

More from
German Garcia Casanova
MotoGP updates Qatar COVID-19 measures
MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP updates Qatar COVID-19 measures

MotoGP teams to discuss new date for Qatar Grand Prix Qatar GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP teams to discuss new date for Qatar Grand Prix

How Honda has fixed a bike that only Marc Marquez could ride Prime
MotoGP / Commentary

How Honda has fixed a bike that only Marc Marquez could ride

More from
Tito Rabat
Ex-MotoGP rider Rabat completes WSBK switch with Barni Ducati
World Superbike / Breaking news

Ex-MotoGP rider Rabat completes WSBK switch with Barni Ducati

MotoGP exile Rabat set for WSBK switch with Barni Ducati
World Superbike / Breaking news

MotoGP exile Rabat set for WSBK switch with Barni Ducati

Avintia Ducati unveils new MotoGP livery
MotoGP / Breaking news

Avintia Ducati unveils new MotoGP livery

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
19h
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021
Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Prime

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Pol Espargaro’s first results as a Honda MotoGP rider may not appear special. But dig a little deeper and a clearer picture of his performance emerges. And, as Lewis Duncan writes, it’s cause for celebration at Honda with the return of Marc Marquez set to provide Espargaro with the reference he has been missing so far this year

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2021
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

MotoGP’s 2021 rookie crop is one of the strongest in recent years, but one is already standing out. Jorge Martin’s Doha GP heroics have courted many to compare him to numerous MotoGP legends. Autosport spoke to Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti to find out why MotoGP’s latest Spanish star is already making such an impact

MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021
Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Prime

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

Despite Suzuki’s decision not to appeal against Race Direction’s refusal to penalise Jack Miller following the incident with Joan Mir in Losail, something must be done to avoid a repeat of such an incident, which could have easily ended in tragedy

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2021
Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Prime

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Lightning hasn't struck twice for Maverick Vinales since 2017 and his wayward form of recent years makes predicting how he'll fare each MotoGP race weekend tricky. But fresh from his Qatar GP win, Vinales looks like an even more dangerous prospect for the Doha GP following an intriguing Friday practice.

MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021
Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

OPINION: MotoGP is getting its own version of Drive to Survive on Amazon Prime at some point in the near future. It was news welcomed by the grid’s leading riders. And following the impact DTS has had on Formula 1, MotoGP desperately needs the same boost.

MotoGP
Mar 31, 2021

Trending Today

How Mercedes has turned the corner on its knife-edge W12
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes has turned the corner on its knife-edge W12

McLaren sells F1 factory in £170 million leaseback deal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren sells F1 factory in £170 million leaseback deal

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Prime
General General / Opinion

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

How Mercedes' biggest strength is its main weakness
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

How Mercedes' biggest strength is its main weakness

Hamilton, Wallace react to Chauvin guilty verdict
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton, Wallace react to Chauvin guilty verdict

Rossi “more confident” after Portugal MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi “more confident” after Portugal MotoGP race

FIA reveals details of "groundbreaking" electric GT category
General General / Breaking news

FIA reveals details of "groundbreaking" electric GT category

Brown open to idea of third full-time Arrow McLaren SP entry
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Brown open to idea of third full-time Arrow McLaren SP entry

Latest news

Injured Martin to be replaced by Rabat at Jerez MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Injured Martin to be replaced by Rabat at Jerez MotoGP

Rossi “more confident” after Portugal MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi “more confident” after Portugal MotoGP race

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Analysis

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Gearbox issue led to Zarco’s Portugal MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Gearbox issue led to Zarco’s Portugal MotoGP crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.