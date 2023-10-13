MotoGP Indonesian GP: Martin heads Aprilia duo in first practice

Martin set a time of 1m31.811s on his Pramac Ducati with just 40 seconds left on the clock, taking the top spot by 0.102s from long-time pacesetter Vinales.

Vinales held the top spot for almost the entire 45-minute session at the Mandalika circuit and managed to find over a tenth on his final effort, but ultimately finished second ahead of his team-mate Espargaro.

At the start of the session, both Miguel Oliveira and Marc Marquez enjoyed brief stints at the front, before Vinales stamped his authority with a time of 1m33.200s, becoming the first rider to better the 1m33.499s benchmark from the equivalent session last year.

Vinales progressively improved his time over the remainder of the session, setting a 1m32.651s lap five minutes later before finding well half a second when he returned on track in the final 20 minutes.

This time of 1m32.039s appeared good enough as the session reached its end, until Martin managed to dip into the 1m31s bracket to jump from sixth to first.

Vinales responded with a 1m31.913s but fell short of usurping Martin's time, as the Pramac rider started the Indonesian GP weekend on a perfect note.

Espargaro ended up third with a time of 1m32.347s, while Franco Morbidelli was the top Yamaha rider in fourth after improving late on to a 1m32.541s.

VR46 rider Marco Bezzecchi, returning to the bike just five days after a surgery to his collarbone, ended up fifth-fastest on last year’s Ducati, edging out championship leader Francesco Bagnaia on the factory Desmosedici by 0.018s.

Bezzecchi had just set the fastest time in the second sector when he crashed heavily at Turn 11, ending the session in the gravel.

The factory KTMs of Jack Miller and Brad Binder finished seventh and eighth, the two separated by 0.022s, while Ducati’s Enea Bastianini was an impressive ninth in his first grand prix weekend appearance since Barcelona.

VR46’s Luca Marini, another rider making a return from injury, finished 10th with a time that was exactly a second slower than pacesetter Martin.

Several top riders failed to find a place inside the top 10, including Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo who was only 12th with a time of 1m32.868s, and Repsol Honda duo Marc Marquez and Joan Mir, who were classified 14th and 18th respectively.

Marquez had a brief moment at Turn 15 with 20 minutes to go as he finished 1.082s off the pace, but he was the still second-fastest Honda rider behind Takaaki Nakagami in 13th.

Oliveira, who has been linked with Marquez’s Honda seat for 2024, suffered an early fall at Turn 11, while Alex Marquez - another rider returning from injury - crashed late on at Turn 1 on his Gresini Ducati and could only finish 20th among 22 riders.

