Mir: "Nothing positive" came from MotoGP practice in Indonesia
MotoGP / Indonesian GP News

Indonesia MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

MotoGP makes its first trip to Indonesia in 25 years as the South East Asian circuit hosts the second round of the 2022 season. Here's how you can watch qualifying for the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Indonesia MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch
Listen to this article

Yamaha enjoyed an upturn in fortunes after a dismal showing in Qatar a fortnight ago, with reigning champion Fabio Quartararo leading a 1-2 for the Japanese manufacturer ahead of teammate Franco Morbidelli in Friday practice.

Ducati riders occupied positions third to sixth, led by Johann Zarco on Pramac, while Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro was a strong seventh.

Both Honda riders could be forced to take part in Q1 after Pol Espargaro - pacesetter in FP1 - finished 19th overall with brake issues and Marc Marquez was only 22nd following a late crash in second practice.

What time does qualifying for the Indonesia MotoGP start? 

The qualifying for the Indonesia Grand Prix will begin at 15:00pm local time (+8 GMT) at the newly-built Mandalika Street Circuit.

  • Date: Saturday, March 19, 2022
  • Start time: 15:00 local time / 07:00 GMT / 08:00 CEST / 09:00 SAST / 10:00 EAT / 03:00 ET / 00:00 PT / 18:00 AEDT / 16:00 JST (Sunday) / 12:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP Indonesia Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

02:50

03:50

22:50

19:50

13:50

11:50

08:20

FP2

07:05

 08:05

03:05

00:05

18:05

16:05

 12:35

FP3

 02:50 03:50

22:50

19:50

 13:50

11:50

 08:20

FP4

 06:25 07:25

02:25

23:25

17:25

15:25

 11:55

Qualifying

07:05

 08:05

03:05

00:05

18:05

16:05

12:35

Warm up

02:40

 03:40

22:40

 19:40

13:40

11:40

08:10

Race 

07:00

08:00

03:00

 00:00

18:00

16:00

 12:30

How can I watch Indonesia MotoGP qualifying?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • China: Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: REV TV
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Indonesia MotoGP - FP1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'33.499  
2 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'33.543 0.044
3 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'33.578 0.079
4 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'33.881 0.382
5 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'34.242 0.743
6 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'34.252 0.753
7 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'34.275 0.776
8 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'34.327 0.828
9 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'34.357 0.858
10 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'34.479 0.980
11 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'34.562 1.063
12 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'34.592 1.093
13 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 1'34.676 1.177
14 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'34.707 1.208
15 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'34.715 1.216
16 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'34.793 1.294
17 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'34.893 1.394
18 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'34.897 1.398
19 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 1'35.186 1.687
20 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'35.258 1.759
21 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'35.525 2.026
22 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'36.771 3.272
23 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'36.838 3.339
24 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'37.116 3.617
Indonesia MotoGP - FP2 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'31.608  
2 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'31.638 0.030
3 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'31.893 0.285
4 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'31.904 0.296
5 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'31.921 0.313
6 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'31.965 0.357
7 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'32.008 0.400
8 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'32.017 0.409
9 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'32.049 0.441
10 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'32.106 0.498
11 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'32.303 0.695
12 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'32.314 0.706
13 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'32.344 0.736
14 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'32.418 0.810
15 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'32.471 0.863
16 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'32.554 0.946
17 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 1'32.557 0.949
18 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 1'32.626 1.018
19 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'32.628 1.020
20 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'32.641 1.033
21 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'32.845 1.237
22 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'32.847 1.239
23 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'33.014 1.406
24 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'33.223 1.615
