Indonesia MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Yamaha enjoyed an upturn in fortunes after a dismal showing in Qatar a fortnight ago, with reigning champion Fabio Quartararo leading a 1-2 for the Japanese manufacturer ahead of teammate Franco Morbidelli in Friday practice.

Ducati riders occupied positions third to sixth, led by Johann Zarco on Pramac, while Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro was a strong seventh.

Both Honda riders could be forced to take part in Q1 after Pol Espargaro - pacesetter in FP1 - finished 19th overall with brake issues and Marc Marquez was only 22nd following a late crash in second practice.

What time does qualifying for the Indonesia MotoGP start?

The qualifying for the Indonesia Grand Prix will begin at 15:00pm local time (+8 GMT) at the newly-built Mandalika Street Circuit.

Date : Saturday, March 19, 2022

Start time : 15:00 local time / 07:00 GMT / 08:00 CEST / 09:00 SAST / 10:00 EAT / 03:00 ET / 00:00 PT / 18:00 AEDT / 16:00 JST (Sunday) / 12:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP Indonesia Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 02:50 03:50 22:50 19:50 13:50 11:50 08:20 FP2 07:05 08:05 03:05 00:05 18:05 16:05 12:35 FP3 02:50 03:50 22:50 19:50 13:50 11:50 08:20 FP4 06:25 07:25 02:25 23:25 17:25 15:25 11:55 Qualifying 07:05 08:05 03:05 00:05 18:05 16:05 12:35 Warm up 02:40 03:40 22:40 19:40 13:40 11:40 08:10 Race 07:00 08:00 03:00 00:00 18:00 16:00 12:30

How can I watch Indonesia MotoGP qualifying?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans7

Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)

China: Guangdong Television

South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

USA: NBCSN

Canada: REV TV

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

