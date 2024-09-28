All Series

Qualifying report
MotoGP Indonesia GP

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Martin demolishes opposition for Mandalika pole

Championship leader Martin takes pole in Mandalika, as Bagnaia qualifies fourth

Ollie Barstow
Upd:
Jorge Martin doubled down on his status as the hot favourite for Indonesian Grand Prix victory by blowing his rivals away en route to a sixth pole position of the MotoGP season at Mandalika.

The Pramac Ducati rider was in a class of his own after turning in a stunning lap record-breaking benchmark of 1m 29.088s.

Earning him a huge half-second margin over his nearest rival, his performance was made all the more impressive given the frequent appearance of yellow flags conspiring to ruin dozens of fast laps at critical stages.

The most pivotal of these would come late on as a consequence of Marco Bezzecchi falling at Turn 16, the Italian’s tip-off wreaking havoc on the best efforts of Ducati counterparts Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini just behind.

Despite this, it was Bezzecchi - having remounted and gotten back to the line with seconds to spare - that would ironically emerge as the big winner from his own error, the VR46 Racing rider going on to launch himself onto the front row in second.

Bezzecchi’s gritty last-lap effort would prove enough to displace Pedro Acosta down to third, though it remained an impressive showing by the rookie as the only KTM rider to qualify inside the top fifteen.

A disgruntled Bagnaia and Bastianini therefore made do with fourth and fifth respectively, the factory Ducati pair well-placed to challenge from the second row but no doubt wary of Martin’s huge advantage at the top of the timesheets.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo consolidated his strong showing on Friday to book a spot on row two in sixth place, his fine result overshadowed only by the efforts of Johann Zarco heading up the third row.

The second time this season a Honda rider has made it into Q2, the Frenchman - having progressed from Q1 - maintained his momentum to place the LCR machine seventh, ahead of VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio and Pramac's Franco Morbidelli in eighth and ninth.

Aprilia riders Maverick Vinales and Raul Fernandez make up two-thirds of row four in tenth and 11th, the pair joined by a hapless Marc Marquez, who wound up 12th after failing to set a time. The Gresini Ducati rider fell victim to two crashes, his first occurring at Turn 15 before another at Turn 10 put him out entirely.

With Zarco and Fernandez progressing from Q1, there was disappointment for several high-profile riders further down the grid, not least Aleix Espargaro and Alex Marquez, who scuppered their opportunities by each crashing late on.

Not the first time either rider has hit the deck in Indonesia this weekend, Espargaro - who had been third quickest in the preceding FP2 session - eliminated himself with a slip at Turn 1, while Marquez suffered a fast get-off at Turn 8 having gone red on the timing screens coming through sector two.

Nonetheless, the crash would also bring out the yellow flags, which both nixed several other hot laps and assured Espargaro and Marquez 13th and 14th on the grid.

Alex Rins will get underway from 15th place, ahead of Jack Miller, whose fillip of qualifying as the best-placed factory KTM rider was undermined by him doing so in a lowly 16th. Still, he fared better than team-mate Brad Binder, who had technical issues to blame for qualifying down in 19th.

Zarco’s efforts notwithstanding, Honda will be disappointed to see Luca Marini, Takaaki Nakagami and Joan Mir land in 17th, 18th and 20th respectively on what is proving to be the manufacturer’s most competitive weekend of the season so far.

1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 9

1'29.088

   174.164 318
2 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 9

+0.535

1'29.623

 0.535 173.125 314
3 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 9

+0.583

1'29.671

 0.048 173.032 319
4 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 9

+0.657

1'29.745

 0.074 172.889 319
5 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 8

+0.704

1'29.792

 0.047 172.799 318
6 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 9

+0.760

1'29.848

 0.056 172.691 311
7 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 9

+0.854

1'29.942

 0.094 172.511 312
8 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 9

+0.875

1'29.963

 0.021 172.470 309
9 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 8

+1.019

1'30.107

 0.144 172.195 316
10 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 8

+1.330

1'30.418

 0.311 171.602 313
11 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 8

+1.436

1'30.524

 0.106 171.402 313
12 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 2

 

      
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 6

1'29.995

   172.409 313
2 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 9

+0.067

1'30.062

 0.067 172.281 314
3 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 5

+0.115

1'30.110

 0.048 172.189 314
4 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 7

+0.248

1'30.243

 0.133 171.935 312
5 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 8

+0.298

1'30.293

 0.050 171.840 312
6 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 8

+0.390

1'30.385

 0.092 171.665 313
7 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 9

+0.400

1'30.395

 0.010 171.646 313
8 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 9

+0.435

1'30.430

 0.035 171.580 310
9 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 7

+0.587

1'30.582

 0.152 171.292 317
10 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 8

+0.703

1'30.698

 0.116 171.073 313
11 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 8

+1.091

1'31.086

 0.388 170.344 313
